South Sioux City Mini-Dome hits half-century mark

Lance Swanson, the district's director of communication and the Cardinal Education Foundation, said the board hired a Kansas City architecture firm to design the new high school. Architects presented plans for the pod layout for the classrooms and a domed gymnasium, nearly identical to a school and gym they had designed in McPherson, Kansas. South Sioux City voters passed a $1.95 million bond issue in 1966, and construction of the high school and the Mini-Dome was completed at a cost of a little more than $2 million.

Swanson said he doesn't know why the architects were fond of the domed gymnasiums, or how the gym became known as the Mini-Dome.

He does know it's been a great facility for the district.

It's used daily for physical education classes. In addition to basketball, it's home to volleyball and wrestling. It's big enough for track teams to practice inside. The Mini-Dome is home to proms, school dances, an indoor marching band concert and robotics competitions. In the past, music concerts and high school graduations took place under the dome.

"You can pretty much name the activity, and at one time or another, it was held in there," Swanson said.