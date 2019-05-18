SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Much of the knowledge high school students gain goes far beyond classroom work they get graded upon.
In some cases, they learn just as much about themselves as they do about science, history, English and other subjects.
When she entered South Sioux City High School four years ago, Maria Tapia-Calderon says she had to learn how to take on a bigger role in her own education. In the process, she learned that she can be a much more independent person than she believed.
"I felt kind of dumb," she said, giving a blunt assessment of her adjustment to high school. Used to teachers who had maybe given her a little too much help during her younger years, high school teachers were more demanding.
The young woman who most call Lupita, a shortened form of Guadalupe, a name her family gave her, realized she'd have to step outside her comfort zone if she wanted to make it.
"You have to be brave enough to ask questions. I'm shy and stay quiet. I learned how to speak up," she said.
On Sunday, Tapia-Calderon will join her classmates for graduation, a step she didn't always believe would happen.
"I kept putting myself down during the years that I wasn't going to make it," the 17-year-old daughter of Gabriela Calderon and Augustin Tapia said.
That was due in part to challenges from being born with spina bifida, in which spinal fluid was exposed on the outside of her skin and her spine didn't completely form. Tapia-Calderon said her case is not severe. Her legs are fine from her hips to her knees, but has no sensation from the knees down. She can walk short distances and stand for short periods of time using a walker. She uses a wheelchair the rest of the time.
By the time she was 14, she'd had surgeries to align her legs and knees. She spent three months in the hospital in eighth grade, a stint that almost pushed her back a year in school, one of the first academic challenges she faced.
"It was stressful," she said. "I had in my mind I wasn't going to be able to make it up and (would have to) take the eighth grade again."
With the help of video conferencing, tutors and summer school, Tapia-Calderon caught up and began her freshman year with her class. It's when she realized that teachers had taken it a little easy on her until then, and that in high school she would be expected to do her work on her own.
With help, she adjusted. Tapia-Calderon says she learns slowly and thought it would be an obstacle that could prevent her from graduating on time. But she learned how to study, to work on her own with help from "all these wonderful teachers helping me become more independent and reach my goal of graduation."
The change didn't go unnoticed.
"She started out a very shy young lady, but has really grown, not just with her academics but also standing up for herself. She's more of a self-advocate now," guidance counselor Stephanie Hames said.
Tapia-Calderon said the struggles she faced made her a better student and have enabled her to help other students who face similar challenges.
"You might fall down, but you've got to keep trying," she said. "You've got to get up again."
It's a lesson that can't be found in a textbook, a lesson Tapia-Calderon is glad she learned before she heads to college at Western Iowa Tech Community College, with plans to eventually transfer to either Iowa State or Nebraska. She's thought about being a pediatrician, studying child psychology or medical technology.
Without overcoming her early struggles, none of that might have been possible. Developing that independence makes her graduation -- on time -- that much more special.
"It was a good transition. In college they won't give you as much help," she said. "It feels amazing that I've achieved so much throughout the years."