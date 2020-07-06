Storm Lake administrator says it's time to stand up against racism

The alumni feedback wasn't always easy to hear, Cole said, but she took it to heart. She plans to challenge herself and her staff to become more aware of the things they do and say, often subconsciously, that can be hurtful.

"We're asking 16-year-old kids to act in an adult manner, and we have to learn how to do that, too," said Cole, who has lived in Storm Lake since the early '90s.

Cole's tweet was a welcomed start, Anny said. Students talk among themselves when they've been called names by opponents, but don't always tell school officials. They're not always believed, she said.

"I was kind of glad that she spoke about it because there have been other incidents that people have let fly under the rug," said Anny, who graduated this spring and will attend Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge this fall.

In the Twitter conversation that followed her initial tweet, Cole said she hears too often, almost always from white people, that everyone needs to stop bringing up racism. Cole said if you don't talk about it, people begin to think it doesn't exist.

Racism is real, she said, and adults need to be more aware of what's being said to students.