Students, instructors adjust to online college courses in wake of COVID-19 closures

Fortunately for Van Dusen and Putze, neither has a lab or other class that requires hands-on activities that would be hard to duplicate online. Both know nursing students who are stressed about how to complete classes that require clinical time.

Van Dusen won't be able to compile her required 10 hours of classroom observation time and will need to make it up next semester. But she'll still be able to finish all her classes this semester.

Putze's classes also transitioned easily to online delivery.

"If all my classes had to be moved online, this was the best semester for me because I didn't have a chemistry lab or anatomy lab," she said.

Rather than a physical classroom, Barnes now teaches in a virtual setting in which he and students can see each other via video while he teaches that day's lesson. Students text him questions and send screen shots of error messages they receive when writing computer code. Everyone can see the questions and errors and hear Barnes' answers and explanations.

It's not always an ideal arrangement, but students have adapted quickly.

"Students are used to technology," Barnes said. "If this had happened 10 years ago, it would have been very hard to do."