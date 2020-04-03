Students, instructors adjust to online college courses in wake of COVID-19 closures

SIOUX CITY -- Thanks to modern technology, Craig Barnes can basically pack up his classroom and take it home with him.
In normal times, Barnes easily transports laptops and other mobile devices from home to his classroom at Western Iowa Tech Community College.
As we're all well aware, these are not normal times. The threat of COVID-19 has shut down colleges and universities. Faculty and students are now at home. At most institutions, classes will be taught online rather than in a classroom for the rest of the spring semester.
A mobile application development instructor, Barnes already utilized technology in many ways to teach his five classes filled with tech-savvy students. Transitioning to online instruction has been a fairly easy adjustment for him, with one exception.
"The only thing is I miss my students. I miss seeing them," he said. "I love the face to face, but this is manageable."
Through video conferencing, live chats and other forms of online communication, students are observing lectures, completing homework and taking exams. All in front of their laptops.
For a generation of students familiar with the many ways of communicating via cellphone and laptop, the transition has gone fairly smooth. But no matter how sharp the image on your laptop screen is, it doesn't duplicate sitting in a classroom.
"It's just been different not having that time in class. That face-to-face communication time to ask the professor a question is helpful," said Anna Van Dusen, a Morningside College sophomore from Ida Grove, Iowa, who's majoring in agricultural education.
Professors are posting recorded lectures and PowerPoint presentations online for students to view. Yes, there are drawbacks to not being able to attend class in person, but a virtual lecture does have benefits.
For one of her classes at the University of South Dakota, Suzanne Putze's professor has made videos of all lectures. The Moville, Iowa, sophomore said she likes being able to replay a lecture to make sure she understands the information being presented.
"It's really helpful in my microbiology class. A lot of that goes over your head the first time," said Putze, who's majoring in dental hygiene with a health science minor.
Like Van Dusen, Putze began the at-home version of the spring semester on March 23.
The adjustment goes beyond receiving class materials in a different way. In Putze's case, study habits became much different.
"I'm someone who's used to studying in the library, on the third floor in a quiet area," she said.
Now sharing a home with younger siblings, quiet study spaces are harder to find, though everyone's doing their best to keep the noise down.
Fortunately for Van Dusen and Putze, neither has a lab or other class that requires hands-on activities that would be hard to duplicate online. Both know nursing students who are stressed about how to complete classes that require clinical time.
Van Dusen won't be able to compile her required 10 hours of classroom observation time and will need to make it up next semester. But she'll still be able to finish all her classes this semester.
Putze's classes also transitioned easily to online delivery.
"If all my classes had to be moved online, this was the best semester for me because I didn't have a chemistry lab or anatomy lab," she said.
Rather than a physical classroom, Barnes now teaches in a virtual setting in which he and students can see each other via video while he teaches that day's lesson. Students text him questions and send screen shots of error messages they receive when writing computer code. Everyone can see the questions and errors and hear Barnes' answers and explanations.
It's not always an ideal arrangement, but students have adapted quickly.
"Students are used to technology," Barnes said. "If this had happened 10 years ago, it would have been very hard to do."
As the kinks are worked out, as professors figure out how students can give presentations and take final exams online, students will adjust. They'll change their study routines, figure out effective ways to take in class material in the different forms it will now be presented.
Is it a perfect situation? Maybe not, but Putze keeps the changes in perspective.
"I think there's a lot more people that are being inconvenienced than me," she said, "so I just need to keep that in mind."
