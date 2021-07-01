Summer school gives Storm Lake kids educational, emotional boost

With more than 300 Storm Lake students taking part in summer school, Cole said, those college students have been invaluable, working side by side with district teachers.

They're also helping meet students' emotional needs. Four Buena Vista social work students are among those on the summer staff, sitting in on morning social/emotional sessions in which students are free to talk about whatever's bothering them.

"Kids are suffering from some mental health issues that they don't know how to deal with," Cole said.

It stems from many sources: the disruption of their normal school routine, being separated from one another, watching family members get sick with COVID-19. Cole said school counselors noticed increased signs of anxiety, depression and quick-to-anger behaviors among kids as this past school year progressed. It's one reason why Cole expects to use federal COVID relief funds to pay for expanded summer school sessions and the salaries of those who teach them for a couple more years.

"We really think this year and the following year are probably going to be the toughest years to get through," she said.