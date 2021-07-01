Summer school gives Storm Lake kids educational, emotional boost

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Mention the words "summer school" to any student and the reaction you receive isn't likely to be overflowing with enthusiasm.
But after enduring more than a year of abnormal educational settings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students of all ages in Storm Lake seem to be taking to the added time in school this summer.
"They just bound in the building," Storm Lake Community Schools superintendent Stacey Cole said of some of the students attending her district's expanded summer sessions.
School districts across Siouxland spent the past year teaching kids during challenging circumstances, and superintendents acknowledged the need for beefed-up summer programs to help students who had fallen behind because of missed classroom time caused by COVID-related disruptions.
The summer classes are important, of course, to help students catch up academically.
Also important, Cole said, is that students who spent so much time isolated from one another are getting to socialize and boost their emotional health.
With a big assist from Buena Vista University students, Cole said it's been satisfying to watch children begin to deal with the educational and emotional challenges.
"I definitely believe that we are better because we're offering the programs we're offering," Cole said.
As Cole and her teachers pondered the best summer school set-up, they faced a problem: lack of staff available to teach all the extra kids expected to attend. Cole looked across town to Buena Vista, wondering if education students there would want to gain some hands-on classroom experience as student-teachers this summer.
It wasn't a tough sell, said Brittany Garling, dean of Buena Vista's School of Education.
"I think it's a win-win on both ends. To be honest, I think my students are getting the better end of it," Garling said.
Storm Lake's school district hired 26 college students, most of them from Buena Vista, the others local students attending college elsewhere, to work with students from kindergarten through high school. The university's Value-Added Fund, which helps students pay for internships and international travel opportunities, is providing funds so the Buena Vista students can live on the Storm Lake campus for free.
Garling said she's watched the future teachers gain experience that will benefit them after they graduate. They, too, have dealt with disrupted learning environments for a year, and the chance to teach in a classroom has been a big emotional boost.
"I think this is the first time they've felt normal for a year," Garling said. "It's really helped normalize things."
With more than 300 Storm Lake students taking part in summer school, Cole said, those college students have been invaluable, working side by side with district teachers.
They're also helping meet students' emotional needs. Four Buena Vista social work students are among those on the summer staff, sitting in on morning social/emotional sessions in which students are free to talk about whatever's bothering them.
"Kids are suffering from some mental health issues that they don't know how to deal with," Cole said.
It stems from many sources: the disruption of their normal school routine, being separated from one another, watching family members get sick with COVID-19. Cole said school counselors noticed increased signs of anxiety, depression and quick-to-anger behaviors among kids as this past school year progressed. It's one reason why Cole expects to use federal COVID relief funds to pay for expanded summer school sessions and the salaries of those who teach them for a couple more years.
"We really think this year and the following year are probably going to be the toughest years to get through," she said.
Having the extra hands this summer has boosted the number of kids the district can help begin to heal. Cole said some of those smiling students she saw entering the doors each morning in June are the same ones who couldn't wait for a school day to end in May. The lessons will continue in July with week-long science and technology camps taught by college students.