Track chairs increase accessibility at Nebraska state parks

PONCA, Neb. -- In a park full of scenic spots, one particularly remote overlook is one of the best Ponca State Park offers.

High above the Missouri River, this stop along the Corps of Discovery Trail provides a commanding view of the river valley below. Bald eagles soar and cry out along the river banks and trees.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission hopes even more people can someday take in this spectacular sight through a program that provides track chairs, an all-terrain version of a wheelchair, for park users.

It's a grassy, uphill climb to get to this overlook and would be nearly impossible for someone in a regular wheelchair. Instead of wheels, these chairs operate on tracks, which, along with a wide base, allow them to go over nearly any kind of terrain, opening up more areas of Nebraska's state parks to visitors who use wheelchairs.

"This gives people access to places they've never been able to access before," Ponca State Park superintendent Scott Oligmueller said.

Launched this summer, the Nebraska Game and Parks On Track Program aims to buy eight of these chairs and station four at Ponca and four in a western Nebraska park yet to be determined. The chairs would be transported to other state parks for use. The Game and Parks Commission bought the first two this summer and placed them in Ponca. A recent donation from the Nebraska American Legion provided funds to buy a third.

"We want to promote outdoor access to all," said Jeff Fields, Game and Parks Commission parks division administrator and previous Ponca State Park superintendent.

Track chairs have been around for a while, Fields said, and park systems in other states have implemented them. Nebraska Game and Parks officials got serious about the battery-powered units after watching demonstrations at a national conference three or four years ago.

A system to check out or reserve use of the chairs is still in development, so for now, the chairs will be available only at Game and Parks events such as Ponca's Missouri River Outdoor Expo and other programs that draw large crowds.

The chairs could come in handy during the many education events the commission puts on for school children if there's a student who requires a wheelchair. The chairs have mounts for fishing rods and guns, so they could be used at shooting ranges and fishing events, which are sometimes on hard-to-access terrain.

"The beauty of them is it gives people the ability to do things they otherwise wouldn't be able to do," Fields said.

Many of the trails in the state's parks are already wide enough to accommodate the track chairs, as Oligmueller and his staff discovered while testing them.

"They fit on the trails," he said. "We went quite a ways throughout the park."

About five miles of Ponca State Park's trails are currently wheelchair accessible, he said. The track chairs open up the park's entire trail system to wheelchair users.

"We have 23 miles of hike and bike trails here in the park. These will be able to access all 23 of those miles," Oligmueller said.

The possibilities are endless, Fields and Oligmueller said. A track chair could allow a grandparent to go out on hiking trails with grandchildren. Instead of being driven around a park in a utility vehicle, the wheelchair user can gain independence and freedom to drive where he or she wants. It can make family gatherings or park programs more inclusive.

The feedback from users at events where the chairs were used this fall has been positive, Fields said. Depending on popularity and usage (and funding, of course), Fields could see the program expanding beyond eight chairs so they're more widely available to state park users.

"It definitely has room to grow," he said. "We'll see how it goes."