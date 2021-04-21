Track starter happy to start season after losing last spring to COVID

Ask any high school sports official, no matter the sport, why they do what they do, and they'll probably tell you it's because of the enjoyment they get from interacting with young athletes.

Pash is no different. While sports were shut down last spring, he didn't feel sorry for himself. Instead, he thought about all those athletes, especially the seniors, who wouldn't get the chance to chase their goals. He thought of the two seniors at West Monona who he would see at the school's weight room at 6 a.m. every day, getting stronger in their quest to break the school shot put record.

"Being an official, it's not all about officiating. I get to build relationships with with kids and coaches," said Pash, a former West Monona girls track coach who got into officiating when a longtime track starter who was retiring suggested he give it a try. Pash passed the test and has been doing it ever since.

"It's something that I really have a passion for," he said. "It's neat to be around the kids and watch them compete."

He's thankful to have the chance to do so once again. As he observed the adjustments made for COVID-19 during the fall and winter sports seasons, Pash figured spring sports would return. They did, with a few COVID-related tweaks that athletes, coaches and fans are used to by now.