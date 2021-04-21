Track starter happy to start season after losing last spring to COVID

ONAWA, Iowa -- Last spring, Dale Pash spent many beautiful days inside his house, teaching remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic and thinking about how he should be spending that afternoon and evening at a track meet somewhere in Northwest Iowa.
"I just hated it. I really look forward to going to the different venues, and staying at home wasn't fun," said Pash, a middle and high school health and physical education teacher at West Monona Community School District who also serves as a starter at track meets across the region.
The pandemic wiped out spring sports last year, not only sidelining the athletes but also the referees and officials who gain enjoyment from overseeing the contests.
Rather than firing his starter's pistol at his usual 15 or more meets last year, Pash was at home, watching a spring full of perfect days for track meets go by.
"The crazy thing is, we had pretty good weather last spring," he said.
So despite an unseasonably cool April that has thus far caused the postponement or cancellation of several track meets, Pash is happy to be able to begin a 13th year as a track starter.
"Everybody is really excited to get back to work on our mechanics and work with student athletes," Pash said. "I'm just excited that the student athletes are able to get out and compete."
Ask any high school sports official, no matter the sport, why they do what they do, and they'll probably tell you it's because of the enjoyment they get from interacting with young athletes.
Pash is no different. While sports were shut down last spring, he didn't feel sorry for himself. Instead, he thought about all those athletes, especially the seniors, who wouldn't get the chance to chase their goals. He thought of the two seniors at West Monona who he would see at the school's weight room at 6 a.m. every day, getting stronger in their quest to break the school shot put record.
"Being an official, it's not all about officiating. I get to build relationships with with kids and coaches," said Pash, a former West Monona girls track coach who got into officiating when a longtime track starter who was retiring suggested he give it a try. Pash passed the test and has been doing it ever since.
"It's something that I really have a passion for," he said. "It's neat to be around the kids and watch them compete."
He's thankful to have the chance to do so once again. As he observed the adjustments made for COVID-19 during the fall and winter sports seasons, Pash figured spring sports would return. They did, with a few COVID-related tweaks that athletes, coaches and fans are used to by now.
"I don't foresee any problems with track meets this spring," he said.
It's his own performance that he's more concerned about. With a year off, he's got to get back in the swing of things, remembering how to oversee a meet.
"I'm going to be a little rusty," he said. "I've been studying and going through my head different situations."
He hasn't had much of a chance to knock the rust off yet. Weather has kept the season from firing out of the starting blocks.
Last week, Pash was supposed to be the starter for two junior high track meets. Both were postponed because of the weather. He spent a chilly, windy day at Kingsley for his first high school track meet of the season and had a cool weekend working at the Sioux City Relays.
Despite the long layoff and less-than-ideal weather conditions, his muscle memory kicked in and he felt comfortable. COVID-19 may have cost him a season, but it didn't take away the mechanics he's spent more than a decade honing.
"Once I got there and fired the first race, it all came back," he said.
Now, if those warm, sunny spring days would just come back, too.