University of South Dakota establishing on-campus food pantry

"It's a great opportunity for us to work together in the community and campus," Zubke said. "There's been staff on campus that wanted to do this for a few years now. It's always been a question of whether there was a need for it."

Zubke doesn't have hard numbers on how many USD students may deal with food insecurity, but he refers to a national survey of 86,000 college students that found 45 percent of students experienced food insecurity in the previous month, 56 percent of them in the previous year. If those numbers are applied to USD, 2,420 students would have experienced food insecurity in the previous month, more than 3,000 in the previous year.

Add in the fact that one-third of incoming USD students are from low-income or first-generation backgrounds, and it's likely there are a lot of students who could use the help. New students facing problems might not be familiar with Vermillion and know what services are available. Charlie's Cupboard can be a gateway to help.

In his research, Zubke, a Waubay, South Dakota, native, said many other college campuses have started food pantries. USD administrators, he said, were immediately receptive to the idea, and President Sheila Gestring was committed to see the idea come to fruition.