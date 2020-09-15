USD expands esports with high-tech arena

That increasing turnout shows there's an interest in esports on campus, USD administrators said. And they certainly want to tap into that interest and make the most of the program.

"Having a space is definitely changing how we look at esports," said Connor Singhisen, assistant director of intramurals, sport clubs and esports.

He and Bierschbach see a day, once the coronavirus pandemic is over, when USD hosts tournaments not just for college teams, but for the growing number of area high schools that are forming teams.

Getting a college scholarship to play video games is something gamers could only have dreamed about just a few years ago, but USD is looking into offering esports scholarships in the near future.

Above the competition and the possibility of scholarship money, Bierschbach said esports provides a much bigger benefit. It gives students a chance to socialize and make new friends. He knows that from personal experience.

"I'm more introverted. Esports allows me to break out of my shell and be able to interact with more people that have similar interests," he said. "Without esports, I probably wouldn't have had a lot of friends at college."