USD pairing students, businesses affected by COVID-19

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The signs of the novel coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on our world are as obvious as the "closed" signs posted in stores and business all around us.
It's an uncertain time for businesses large and small, and it's likely to be a rough summer ahead as governors slowly reopen their states' economies.
It was also shaping up to be a rough summer for many University of South Dakota business students who saw their internships canceled by employers as a result of COVID-19.
Leaders at USD's Beacom School of Business turned the situation into a classic case of being dealt lemons and turning them into lemonade.
In a matter of weeks they developed Coyote Business Consulting Group, a free service in which teams of USD students will be paired with businesses searching for solutions to problems caused by the coronavirus.
As part of its mission to drive economic development in the region and state, business school dean Venky Venkatachalam said he and his faculty knew they needed to do something as they watched the pandemic force businesses to close.
"All businesses are struggling," Venkatachalam said. "How do we help them survive? We have to help them succeed."
Faculty members initially developed a series of webinars to help business owners with various topics. During that time, they kept hearing from students whose internships were being canceled.
It was painful, Venkatachalam said. Students would be missing out on experiences that would further their education and help them land jobs upon graduation. Venkatachalam couldn't stand the thought of students losing those opportunities.
"I want them to say, 'I did some amazing things during the pandemic summer,'" he said.
The business school hopes the consulting group will be amazing, not just for students but for the businesses that seek the students' help. Through it, Venkatachalam said students could gain experience they would have lost without an internship.
"I want our students to get real-world experience solving problems and creating value," Venkatachalam said.
Projects can include any challenges businesses are facing, he said. They may be seeking help with marketing, human resources management, financial management, product development or how to convert to selling their goods online.
All types of businesses are welcome, but the school is emphasizing small businesses.
Venkatachalam envisions 30 students working on 10 projects in June and July. Business applications will be reviewed, and faculty will assign students, based on their experience and major, to a team, overseen by a faculty adviser, that will work on solutions with the business.
As students gain valuable experience, Venkatachalam said he hopes business owners receive input that will help them adjust and thrive.
"We want to help the economy," he said. "We have to do something."
For now, Venkatachalam sees it as a two-year program. Economic recovery from the pandemic is going to take more than one summer, so some businesses may still be facing challenges a year from now.
"Maybe it will create more interest for next year, so why should we turn the switch off?" he said.
More than two dozen students have shown interest in the project, Venkatachalam said. More information and instructions on how to submit an application can be found at www.usd.edu/CBCG.
"We really need businesses to submit projects to us," Venkatachalam said.
Once this pandemic has passed, or at least eased, we're going to need businesses, period.
The ingenuity of a handful of USD students may be what it takes to ensure as many as possible are around when the pandemic is over.
People wear face masks for COVID-19
People wear face masks for COVID-19
People wear face masks for COVID-19
People wear face masks for COVID-19
People wear face masks for COVID-19
People wear face masks for COVID-19
People wear face masks for COVID-19
People wear face masks for COVID-19
People wear face masks for COVID-19
People wear face masks for COVID-19
People wear face masks for COVID-19
People wear face masks for COVID-19
People wear face masks for COVID-19
People wear face masks for COVID-19
People wear face masks for COVID-19
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.