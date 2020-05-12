USD pairing students, businesses affected by COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The signs of the novel coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on our world are as obvious as the "closed" signs posted in stores and business all around us.

It's an uncertain time for businesses large and small, and it's likely to be a rough summer ahead as governors slowly reopen their states' economies.

It was also shaping up to be a rough summer for many University of South Dakota business students who saw their internships canceled by employers as a result of COVID-19.

Leaders at USD's Beacom School of Business turned the situation into a classic case of being dealt lemons and turning them into lemonade.

In a matter of weeks they developed Coyote Business Consulting Group, a free service in which teams of USD students will be paired with businesses searching for solutions to problems caused by the coronavirus.

As part of its mission to drive economic development in the region and state, business school dean Venky Venkatachalam said he and his faculty knew they needed to do something as they watched the pandemic force businesses to close.

"All businesses are struggling," Venkatachalam said. "How do we help them survive? We have to help them succeed."