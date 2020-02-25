USD researcher seeking natural method to control bedbugs

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Want to keep people away from your workspace? Fill it with bedbugs, cockroaches and mosquitoes.
Jose Pietri jokes that he doesn't have many visitors to his research area in the University of South Dakota's Lee Medicine & Science Building. Not surprising, considering it's home to thousands of bedbugs and other pests most people try to avoid.
But the work that takes place there is no laughing matter. The U.S. Department of Defense recently awarded Pietri a three-year grant to further his research into finding bacteria that will kill bedbugs.
"There's something interesting and intriguing about creatures people are repulsed by but outmaneuver us and continue to survive," said Pietri, an assistant professor in USD's Division of Basic Biomedical Sciences.
Pietri's interest lies in studying insect-transmitted diseases, a field of research that can lead to the lonely labs that no one wants to visit. That's fine with Pietri, who in his younger days wanted to be a physician, but after working briefly in a hospital decided he didn't want to deal with all the people.
He's doing just fine now that he's dealing mainly with the insects he studies.
After completing his Ph.D. in microbiology from the University of California, Davis, Pietri worked at Apex Bait Technologies Inc., a San Francisco company that develops insect control products. After arriving at the company, he noticed a stock of bedbugs, but no research was being done with them.
"I thought they were cool," Pietri said.
He might be one of a handful of people with that opinion of bedbugs, a pest that bites humans to feed on their blood and seeks areas with easy access to humans. Knowing that, it's easy to understand why they infest beds and furniture in homes and hotels.
It's not known if bedbugs transmit disease, Pietri said, but infestations can trigger anxiety and insomnia in humans living in infested quarters. Bedbug bites can leave welts and cause frequent scratching that can lead to other skin irritations.
Pietri's initial studies in California laid the groundwork for the research he's continued since arriving at USD in October 2018. His work centers on finding a more effective way to kill bedbugs. Currently, two main methods exist. One is chemicals and insecticides, but bedbugs are developing resistance to them. The other is a heat-based treatment, a costly and not always practical alternative that involves heating the area of a bedbug infestation to 120 degrees.
Pietri wondered how he could use bacteria that are naturally harmful to bedbugs, but not humans and other mammals, to make them sick and die. He's found bacteria that can do the job; now he needs to figure out how to make the bacteria more deadly by manipulating bedbugs' immune systems to make them more susceptible.
Pietri applied for the Defense Department grant after seeing a call for ideas for methods to control insects that are threats to military health and effectiveness. He said bedbugs are found all over the world and can infest any location, indoors or outdoors, where U.S. military personnel are serving.
The grant will help pay for researchers, a lab assistant, plus supplies. The end goal, Pietri said, is to find an effective bacterial control for bedbugs, then use it to develop and produce a product that will kill them, hopefully in a cost-effective manner.
"It would be something that would help in the ongoing fight against bedbugs and would be an alternative to methods that aren't working," Pietri said.
Four months into the project, Pietri said work is just beginning to ramp up. Meanwhile, he'll keep nurturing the jars full of thousands of bedbugs that he'll feed the bacteria to, then observe what happens.
It's more complex than that, of course, but Pietri is eagerly facing the challenge.
Aside from a nosy reporter, he and his researchers won't have many visitors interrupting their work among the bugs.