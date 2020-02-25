USD researcher seeking natural method to control bedbugs

"I thought they were cool," Pietri said.

He might be one of a handful of people with that opinion of bedbugs, a pest that bites humans to feed on their blood and seeks areas with easy access to humans. Knowing that, it's easy to understand why they infest beds and furniture in homes and hotels.

It's not known if bedbugs transmit disease, Pietri said, but infestations can trigger anxiety and insomnia in humans living in infested quarters. Bedbug bites can leave welts and cause frequent scratching that can lead to other skin irritations.

Pietri's initial studies in California laid the groundwork for the research he's continued since arriving at USD in October 2018. His work centers on finding a more effective way to kill bedbugs. Currently, two main methods exist. One is chemicals and insecticides, but bedbugs are developing resistance to them. The other is a heat-based treatment, a costly and not always practical alternative that involves heating the area of a bedbug infestation to 120 degrees.

Pietri wondered how he could use bacteria that are naturally harmful to bedbugs, but not humans and other mammals, to make them sick and die. He's found bacteria that can do the job; now he needs to figure out how to make the bacteria more deadly by manipulating bedbugs' immune systems to make them more susceptible.