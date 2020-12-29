Van Otterloo trading in sheriff's duties for county board seat

The county board seat fit his desire for a part-time role. Weekly board meetings and other committee assignments will, at times, make it feel like a full-time job, he said, but he doesn't anticipate receiving emergency phone calls at 2 o'clock in the morning from someone wanting more gravel on their road.

"I know there will be some headaches. In light of early morning calls and death investigations, I can't imagine the headaches will be quite as big. There will be some tough decisions, and I'm up for that," he said.

Van Otterloo began considering serving on the county board around four or six years ago and spoke with current District 2 supervisor Mark Loutsch about it. Van Otterloo didn't want to run against him, so when Loutsch ran for re-election four years ago, Van Otterloo decided to stick around as sheriff for another term. When Loutsch let him know he wasn't running for another term in 2020, Van Otterloo was ready to hang up his sheriff's hat.

"Thirty years is a long time, and I felt it was time to go. This business has changed a lot in 30 years. The new generation of deputies and officers are more tech-savvy than I am," he said, joking that he's still trying to figure out how to write a speeding ticking on a laptop computer.