Video games become teaching tool at Cherokee library

Hahn had found something that could hold their attention. But how, he wondered, could he use video games to foster skills he'd heard employers tell him young employees lacked -- skills such as making eye contact, teamwork, showing up for work on time, communicating the need for time off.

It seems only fitting that he found an answer on the internet. While searching for ideas, he found a curriculum that uses video gaming to develop career readiness.

Thus, the library's esports team was born.

"This is one of the things that's really within their interests," Hahn said.

Every Wednesday after school, eight to 10 regulars, sometimes more, show up at the library. Part of the time is spent playing video games. This is a team, after all, and Hahn is helping players hone their skills so they can do well at tournaments.

The rest of the time is spent using those online and gaming skills to help prepare students for the future.

Just how does playing video games teach kids any of those skills? Hahn shares a story from a lesson he gave the students about writing resumes and filling out job applications.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}