Voices for Food gardens producing for the needy in Dakota County

"Adding two to three tables of produce, that lineup has changed the package of food that people can pick up," said Brenda Sale, a UNL Extension associate and Voices for Food coordinator.

Voices for Food provides produce for three food pantries operated by two local churches and runs another food pantry, open in the evenings for those who work during the day, at the Dakota City fire station.

Launched five years ago as part of a six-state program funded by a $4 million federal grant, Voices for Food was located in communities struggling with food insecurity, a lack of quality access to safe and healthy food either because families and individuals can't afford it or because there are not enough grocery stores.

Since then, Dakota County's project has become self-sustaining and is supported by grants, donations and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education dollars.

"We get a lot of community support," Sale said.

The free food is just the beginning of what the program's about. Sale and others teach people how to cook and use vegetables they might not be familiar with and encourage them to grow their own food. More gardeners means more people raising their own healthy food and a larger number of people who can supply even more excess produce to food pantries.