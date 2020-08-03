WATCH NOW: 4-H Expo fills Woodbury County Fair void

The Expo is limited to exhibitors and their families, again to reduce the crowd and potential spread of the coronavirus. For the general public, there wouldn't be a whole lot to look at anyway. Exhibitors will bring their animals to the fairgrounds the day of the show and take them home immediately after. All those 4-H projects like Riley's photography that are usually displayed throughout the week were judged Monday, awarded ribbons and were to be taken home later in the day or on Tuesday morning.

No barns full of animals. No fair food. No carnival.

"It's going to look completely different, that's for sure," Pottebaum said.

The number of entries is down, as expected. There is some disappointment that it just won't feel the same, and not just among the kids and their parents.

As Denise Knaack finished cleaning a table in preparation for Monday's judging, she said she will miss the excitement of an event she's been involved with since 1989. It's going to be an adjustment, but she remained positive.

"This is going to be as much of a learning experience for us as the youths. But what a wonderful opportunity for us to model to them that life is always changing and you do your best with your opportunities," said Knaack, the superintendent of the personal development projects.