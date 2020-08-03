WATCH NOW: 4-H Expo fills Woodbury County Fair void

MOVILLE, Iowa -- Before anyone in Woodbury County had heard of COVID-19, Riley Anderson was taking pictures, building up a portfolio to choose from for her 4-H photography project.
As the pandemic began to spread across the country, causing schools to close and forcing the cancellation of sports and numerous other events, everyone hoped that maybe by summer events like the Woodbury County Fair would still be able to take place.
As we know all too well, COVID-19 didn't go away. When the Woodbury County Fair board announced in late June that the annual event in Moville would not be held, 4-H'ers like Riley wondered what would become of all the work they'd been doing.
"I was scared there wasn't going to be anything, to show our animals, to show other projects we've been working on," said Riley, a member of the Rock Kee Union 4-H Club from Correctionville.
On Monday, a day that normally would see the fairgrounds buzzing with activity, 4-H members and their parents pulled into the fairgrounds parking lot during assigned times, dropped off their projects and quickly left.
Welcome to the Woodbury County 4-H/FFA Expo. It's not a full-blown fair, but it gives 4-H'ers and FFA members a chance to see some reward for all their work.
"I was happy because I would still get to show my rabbits. I'm still upset I won't be able to hang out as much," Riley said after dropping off her photography project.
A summer highlight for many kids, the fair offers a week of roaming the fairgrounds with friends, checking out exhibits and showing off animals for fairgoers strolling through the barns.
Riley's mother, Latrinda Anderson, remembered when she was her daughter's age and how much fun fair week was. This year's modified schedule does make it less challenging on her work schedule, but she's disappointed that Riley and daughter Taylar, who will show her horse later this week, will miss out on a week of fun memories.
"For them, yeah, just for the experience," Latrinda said.
The Woodbury County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach hopes that the experience they're providing is better than none.
By spring, extension leaders were anticipating that the fair might not take place this summer and began making backup plans, said Kevin Pottebaum, public relations and communications coordinator. Soon after the fair board announced its decision, the Woodbury County Extension Council approved the Expo format.
"Our plans locally always were to continue," Pottebaum said.
Several businesses and individuals have donated more than $20,000 to offset the Extension's costs for the Expo, Pottebaum said, allowing organizers to focus on developing a schedule that spreads out animal shows each day to minimize the number of people on the fairgrounds.
The Expo is limited to exhibitors and their families, again to reduce the crowd and potential spread of the coronavirus. For the general public, there wouldn't be a whole lot to look at anyway. Exhibitors will bring their animals to the fairgrounds the day of the show and take them home immediately after. All those 4-H projects like Riley's photography that are usually displayed throughout the week were judged Monday, awarded ribbons and were to be taken home later in the day or on Tuesday morning.
No barns full of animals. No fair food. No carnival.
"It's going to look completely different, that's for sure," Pottebaum said.
The number of entries is down, as expected. There is some disappointment that it just won't feel the same, and not just among the kids and their parents.
As Denise Knaack finished cleaning a table in preparation for Monday's judging, she said she will miss the excitement of an event she's been involved with since 1989. It's going to be an adjustment, but she remained positive.
"This is going to be as much of a learning experience for us as the youths. But what a wonderful opportunity for us to model to them that life is always changing and you do your best with your opportunities," said Knaack, the superintendent of the personal development projects.
The vibe was definitely different Monday, but there was still a sense of excitement as kids unloaded their work, eager to see what color ribbon they would receive. Judges examined projects carefully before writing down their comments.
Taking in those sights by themselves, it appeared to be a somewhat normal fair scene.
Once outside the building, the empty sidewalks and exhibit areas were a reminder of the reality of our current COVID-19 world.
Despite that, it's still the first week of August, a time when the Woodbury County fairgrounds, no matter what form the 4-H shows take, is still a pretty great place to be.
