WATCH NOW: Anthon Legion post marks centennial a year late

ANTHON, Iowa -- American Legion members in Anthon are gearing up for a memorable celebration of their post's 100th anniversary on Saturday.
One minor detail, though. The American Legion McNiff Post No. 389 is actually 101 years old.
Before you start doubting the Anthon veterans' math skills, consider that the actual centennial fell in 2020, a year in which nearly everything was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like so many other events, last year's planned celebration was canceled out of safety concerns, Legion members deciding "we're not going to mess with it," commander Dan Brant said.
"We just postponed it," he said. "We were disappointed."
The majority of people in this Woodbury County community understood, Brant said, though they shared the disappointment of being unable to celebrate with the post's 50 or so members the 100th anniversary of an organization that has conducted military rites at funerals here for decades, not to mention Memorial Day services at three cemeteries and its support of the local food bank and Christmas charity.
Come Saturday, everyone here will be celebrating year 100 and 101 of the post, named for Frank McNiff, who died in France in World War I. It's a notable celebration for a small community that Brant said has probably never had a population of more than 600 residents. Despite its size, Anthon has sent hundreds of its sons and daughters to the armed services. Brant said 638 names of Anthon natives and a few with close ties are listed on the town's veterans monument, a history of service dating back to WWI.
Held in conjunction with the Anthon-Oto alumni banquet at Stahl Park, festivities begin at 11 a.m. with lunch served by the Woodbury County Cattlemen's Association, followed by an Anthon City Band performance from 1-2 p.m.
The main attraction begins at 2 p.m., with a slate of four distinguished speakers, all Post 389 members with compelling service records and stories to tell. Included are the post's two remaining World War II veterans -- Ralph Diamond and Marvin Hanson, two men who have given decades of service to the Legion.
"I'm really fond of my World War II vets. They're both very loyal supporters of the Legion," Brant said.
Diamond served in the Army and, though he just missed the Battle of the Bulge, he saw his share of action while helping clear Germans from local houses after the battle. Diamond made it to the Rhine River by war's end, witnessing German soldiers swimming across so they could surrender to the Americans rather than the Russians who held the opposite bank.
Hanson served in the Navy and was offshore at notable Pacific Theater battles at Guadalcanal, the Philippines, Saipan, Guam and Iwo Jima, where he was less than a half mile from shore and remembers seeing the American flag flying the morning it was raised on top of Mount Suribachi, a moment memorialized in the now-famous photo.
Other speakers are Bill Speirs and Eric Andersen. Speirs settled in Anthon in 1970 after serving in the Army, where he worked as a photo lab technician. Among his more memorable duties was helping document President John F. Kennedy's funeral. Andersen, an Anthon native now living in Arizona, spent 35 years in the Army and finished his career as the deputy chief of the Environmental Programs Division, Army National Guard.
The four are among the many post members who have intriguing stories, Brant said.
"We probably could have got speakers for two hours," he said.
The celebration concludes at 3 p.m. with a flag retirement ceremony in which hundreds of worn-out American flags will be burned.
It's a day that's been more than a year in the making. Brant and his fellow post members are happy to finally be able to celebrate with the community a notable day for their organization.
"I'm proud of it," Brant said. "I think all the members are."