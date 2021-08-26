WATCH NOW: Anthon Legion post marks centennial a year late

ANTHON, Iowa -- American Legion members in Anthon are gearing up for a memorable celebration of their post's 100th anniversary on Saturday.

One minor detail, though. The American Legion McNiff Post No. 389 is actually 101 years old.

Before you start doubting the Anthon veterans' math skills, consider that the actual centennial fell in 2020, a year in which nearly everything was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like so many other events, last year's planned celebration was canceled out of safety concerns, Legion members deciding "we're not going to mess with it," commander Dan Brant said.

"We just postponed it," he said. "We were disappointed."

The majority of people in this Woodbury County community understood, Brant said, though they shared the disappointment of being unable to celebrate with the post's 50 or so members the 100th anniversary of an organization that has conducted military rites at funerals here for decades, not to mention Memorial Day services at three cemeteries and its support of the local food bank and Christmas charity.