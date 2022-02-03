WATCH NOW: Brewer aims to make impact in Jefferson

JEFFERSON, S.D. -- A brewery taproom probably doesn't spring immediately to mind when considering fun places to take the whole family.

But once you hear Nicki Werner's philosophy behind Jefferson Beer Supply, it makes perfect sense that a small-town brewery could become a community gathering place, something she hopes might attract other entrepreneurs to this Union County community she's come to love.

"The inspiration behind the brewing is to make the culture we want to be a part of," Werner said. "It's a fun place to live. We want people to have something to do here and not have to drive out of town."

Though she's not brewing beer on site yet, Werner's been thrilled to see how local residents have responded to Jefferson's newest business. The hours have been limited thus far, but Werner and her partner and co-founder, Anthony Roark, spent last summer and fall providing a glimpse of how their business, which also will eventually feature Roark's own artisanal sausages, can impact the community.

Roark is a Jefferson native and returned here three years ago with Werner, a St. Louis native whom he met while the two attended Drake University. Both worked in Sioux Falls -- Roark as a butcher and Werner at a brewery -- and dreamed up the idea of opening a place where they could both pursue their passions of brewing beer and making sausage.

They enlisted Roark's mother, Michaeleen Roark, the town's longtime finance director who also drives a school bus and is a volunteer EMT, as their third co-founder and sought a location. They didn't look far.

"We thought about moving to other cities, but we really wanted to stay here in Jefferson," said Werner, who carries the title director of brewing. "We saw a lack of anything for people to do, especially people with kids and families. We wanted to make a family-oriented space."

Werner observed first-hand how a brewery and community can enrich one another in 2014, when she and Roark were living in Milwaukee. A college art professor at the time, Werner took a maintenance and cleaning job that summer at a small local brewery and became fascinated upon seeing the brewery use its beers to promote local arts and draw attention to them. The favor was returned by local groups promoting the brewery.

"Beer was cool and exciting. It drew people in and had a lot of power to it," Werner said.

She was hooked. She spent one more year teaching, then quit to learn the brewing trade. She's worked eight years at breweries in Wisconsin, Colorado and South Dakota and spent a two-week stint in Germany as part of a program for female brewers.

She's spent much of the past year and a half transforming a building previously used to store cars into a brewery/taproom. Last summer, she and Roark, now a butcher at a Sioux City Fareway grocery store, launched their plan, hosting fun events for the community and taking part in a Halloween event that raised money for new playground equipment at the town's day care center. The Jefferson Beer Supply patio and taproom featured beer from local brewers plus a few of Werner's own, brewed collaboratively at local breweries while she continued to set up her brewing operation.

Jefferson Beer Supply is currently open Thursday through Saturday. Werner hopes to begin brewing on site later this month and have all her beers on tap for a grand opening this spring, expanding business hours to five days a week from the current Thursday-Saturday schedule. Once Werner's brew is flowing, she and Roark can turn their attention to setting up the sausage side of the business.

There won't be a full kitchen, but patrons will be welcome to bring food from Bud's Bar up the street or have it delivered. They'll also host food trucks periodically.

Werner said they hope to have something for everyone: craft sodas for kids and non-drinkers, plus hard cider and seltzers. Expect more holiday events and trivia nights. The taproom is stocked with board games that have been a big hit for families gathered around taproom tables. During the warmer months, there's room on the patio to let kids be kids while the adults enjoy conversation and craft beer.

"I think people are excited to have someplace to come where their kids can be outside," Werner said.

Jefferson's a popular stop for bicyclists and poker runs during the summer, Werner said, giving her plenty of chances not only to show off her beers, but also what Jefferson has to offer. She loves the rural lifestyle, and each of her beer names showcases a South Dakota story, ingredient or flavor.

"Making beer is fun and cool and awesome and it truly is a passion of mine," Werner said.

She hopes Jefferson Beer Supply's beers and sausages feed others' passions, sparking ideas for new businesses to keep the locals in town and attract visitors.

If anyone's unsure, Werner said there's always a seat on the patio outside the brewery, where she'll happily sing the praises of her new home.

"Come here, see what's special about Jefferson and enjoy a beer with us," she said.

Sounds like a pretty fun time.

