WATCH NOW: Brewery, steakhouse bringing new life to old buildings in Hartington, Nebraska

Now owner of her dream building, Lammers set to work transforming the Globe into a restaurant. Thanks to the Schroeders' earlier work, the Globe was already restored, enabling Kate and Kyle to focus on an adjacent garage, which they bought and remodeled into a kitchen and connected to the Globe. Kate and Kyle, who farms and raises beef under the brand name KL Beef (sold in the restaurant), moved into the upstairs living area with their children.

The Globe presents a striking corner entry, big windows and a second level that looks out over downtown Hartington while offering a menu of favorite meat cuts with some additions you would expect to see in restaurants in larger cities.

"You feel like you've kind of stepped back in time, but we want to embrace the future with the food," Lammers said of the Globe's atmosphere. "We want to be a destination restaurant in northeast Nebraska."

Brett Wiedenfeld and Trenhaile share a similar dream. The second cousins -- Wiedenfeld's from rural Hartington and Trenhaile's from Wayne -- had long talked about opening a brewery but couldn't find a building suited to their needs.

But when a building that had been a Surge dairy equipment and supply store for some 40 years until it closed two years ago became available, they stepped up their plans and bought it in October.