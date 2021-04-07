WATCH NOW: Dordt's KDCR radio ending 53 years on air

"Most people have been accepting. There's certainly a level of disappointment," Huisman said.

Many Dordt alums who went into radio careers got their start at KDCR. Many others who didn't get into the business found the station to be a great place to work to help pay their way through school.

"For me, the radio station was a part of Dordt University," said Aaron Medberry, a senior worship arts major from Rochester, Minnesota, who has worked at the station for two years.

He's not planning on a career in radio, but the voice work and audio editing and engineering skills he learned at the station will help him in the future, he said. He was disappointed to learn that future students won't have that same chance.

"I was fully under the impression after graduating that the station would continue operating," Medberry said.

Like many other technologies, terrestrial radio is feeling the threat from the digital age.