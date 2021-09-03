WATCH NOW: Experienced Daane takes the bench

SIOUX CITY -- Judges often are depicted in movies and television as stern, authoritarian figures, someone not to be messed with.
jokes about his prior experience putting on a no-nonsense face and at least trying to look intimidating.
As a college student, the Sturgis, South Dakota, native was asked one summer by the local sheriff to be a bouncer at the jail during the famous motorcycle rally. Laughing at the memory, Daane said he was told to wear a tight T-shirt to show off his muscles, stand against the wall and "look mean" to discourage any further unruly behavior by the bikers being brought into the jail.
He doesn't think flexing his muscles will be necessary while seated on the bench.
"I'm hopefully going to be a lot nicer in this job than what I was supposed to be in that job," Daane said.
Admittedly not much of a bouncer, Daane went on to a much more distinguished law career prior to being sworn in last Friday at the Woodbury County Courthouse.
After receiving his law degree from the University of South Dakota in 1985, he spent three years in the Army, serving with the Judge Advocate General's Corps. The past 33 years he practiced general law in Sioux City, most recently as a partner with Mayne, Hindman, Daane, Parry & Wingert.
Daane said his father encouraged him to study law out of necessity. A junior high principal, his father owned several rental properties, and while growing up, James would help him with repairs. Laughing again, Daane said his father was less than impressed with his ability to work with his hands.
"He told me to be a lawyer so you can afford to pay someone else to do it," Daane said.
But Dad obviously recognized his son's strengths, placing him on the junior high debate team and giving the young James a chance to realize he possessed the verbal skills to be a lawyer.
"I loved it," Daane said.
His career choice was cemented at age 17, when Daane spent a week in Washington, D.C., at American Legion Boys Nation. After the week was over, he dreamed of a career in the nation's capital. The majority of congress members, staffers and other officials he met there had law degrees, so his career path seemed obvious.
"That was a game-changer for me," Daane said of his Boys Nation experience.
Daane had it all planned out. Go to college at the University of South Dakota, get a law degree and serve his country.
"At that point," he said, "I had great aspirations of going to D.C. And then I fell in love with a Sioux City girl."
That Sioux City girl was Tami Clausen. The two were married just before Daane began his three-year Army service obligation. He envisioned a career that would take him to the Pentagon. The young couple instead moved to Sioux City once his service was ended.
It was an adjustment, Daane said. He wasn't enamored with the weather, and he remembers Sioux City was struggling to emerge from the '80 farm crisis. In the 33 years since then, he's grown to love Sioux City and brags to anyone who'll listen about the strides the city has made since he moved here.
"It's been particularly rewarding to me to be a Sioux Cityan during all that change," he said.
Daane initially practiced real estate law, then spent the past 26 years as a trial lawyer taking criminal, civil and juvenile cases. Becoming a judge was at the back of his mind, he said, and he applied a couple of times. When District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer announced earlier this year he was retiring and taking senior status, Daane said that at age 61, it was probably his last shot at the bench, and he applied. He was appointed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in July.
With his age comes years of legal experience, which Daane said will help him with the transition to the judiciary. He said he's appeared before probably 100 judges and has learned much from them, whether they were good (most of them) or bad (a few).
"I don't pretend to be the smartest guy in the book, but I try to be courteous and be respectful to people in court," Daane said.
He also considers himself a listener, someone who will quietly pay attention to what's being said in the courtroom so he can fairly consider both sides of the cases before him. It's his main responsibility, he said.
"The most important part of our judicial system is that the public be confident in it, that they feel they got a fair shake," he said.
Daane said he'll do his best to treat those who appear before him fairly.
It'll be a lot easier, he said, than scowling at rowdy bikers.