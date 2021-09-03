WATCH NOW: Experienced Daane takes the bench

That Sioux City girl was Tami Clausen. The two were married just before Daane began his three-year Army service obligation. He envisioned a career that would take him to the Pentagon. The young couple instead moved to Sioux City once his service was ended.

It was an adjustment, Daane said. He wasn't enamored with the weather, and he remembers Sioux City was struggling to emerge from the '80 farm crisis. In the 33 years since then, he's grown to love Sioux City and brags to anyone who'll listen about the strides the city has made since he moved here.

"It's been particularly rewarding to me to be a Sioux Cityan during all that change," he said.

Daane initially practiced real estate law, then spent the past 26 years as a trial lawyer taking criminal, civil and juvenile cases. Becoming a judge was at the back of his mind, he said, and he applied a couple of times. When District Judge Duane Hoffmeyer announced earlier this year he was retiring and taking senior status, Daane said that at age 61, it was probably his last shot at the bench, and he applied. He was appointed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in July.