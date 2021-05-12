WATCH NOW: Explorers happy to play ball after a year off

He doesn't expect the lingering effects of COVID-19 to cause any headaches for Explorers fans returning to Lewis and Clark Park.

Masks will be optional in most seating sections, and a few sections will be reserved for fans who want to wear masks and have socially distanced seating. Some adjustments with concessions are likely, but the ballpark experience should be much the same as it was in 2019.

"There's not going to be much difference, there really won't be," Pitkin said.

With a year off, Pitkin said he was able to speak to other organizations about how they handled COVID-19 and league protocols. It's helped the Explorers implement those protocols at their home stadium and understand what it will take to ensure a safe environment for fans.

Add those new protocols to the long list of preparations for a new season. In many other ways, gearing up for play hasn't changed.

"We all have our jobs to get done. We all just stepped in to the roles we know we need to get done," Pitkin said.

If all goes well, everything will be ready for the first pitch of a new season by Tuesday evening. Even if it's not, that won't dampen the enthusiasm felt inside the Explorers' clubhouse and front office.