WATCH NOW: Explorers happy to play ball after a year off

SIOUX CITY -- Boyd Pitkin would prefer a packed house Tuesday, but he probably wouldn't complain if he looks into the stands at Lewis and Clark Park and can count the number of fans on one hand.
After a year with no baseball, Pitkin is just happy that the Sioux City Explorers will be playing again.
"We are all chomping at the bit to get on the field and play some baseball," the team's director of baseball and stadium operations said.
The Explorers haven't played since Sept. 14, 2019, when the team's season ended with a loss to St. Paul in the American Association's championship series.
Thanks to COVID-19, there was no professional baseball in Sioux City last summer.
That long wait to resume play ends on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m., when the Explorers open their season hosting the Houston Apollos. Pitkin doesn't know how many people to expect for opening night. It doesn't matter.
"We could have one fan, we could have 10,000," he said. "No matter how many show up, we're going to show up and play."
It's a world of difference from last year at this time. Like the rest of the country, Sioux City was still coming to grips with a pandemic. Restaurants, movie theaters and many other businesses were closed. No one knew what to expect.
Pitkin didn't know if the Explorers were going to play, who was going to play or when they would be playing.
"Last year we were in wait-and-see mode," he said. "Compared to this year, we are full bore."
The American Association eventually chose to play a shortened season, and each team had to decide if it would suit up. The Explorers decided to forgo the season because local and state COVID restrictions would have made putting on a season a challenge.
"Based on some of the restrictions we would have gone through, it wasn't going to be a fit for us," Pitkin said.
Some of the Explorers played elsewhere last summer, some didn't play at all. But Pitkin and his staff remained busy. The shutdown meant work on the parking lot could be finished without disruption. The front office was remodeled. A new infield surface was installed inside the ballpark.
The extra time to spend on those projects was nice, Pitkin said, but it still didn't fill the void left each night when there wasn't a game to be played.
It's why Pitkin and the entire Explorers organization eagerly went to work as the 2021 season approached. Suddenly, some of the tasks that must be completed to get ready for a season didn't seem so bad.
"We didn't have to go through the headaches last year. I don't mind the headaches this year," Pitkin said.
He doesn't expect the lingering effects of COVID-19 to cause any headaches for Explorers fans returning to Lewis and Clark Park.
Masks will be optional in most seating sections, and a few sections will be reserved for fans who want to wear masks and have socially distanced seating. Some adjustments with concessions are likely, but the ballpark experience should be much the same as it was in 2019.
"There's not going to be much difference, there really won't be," Pitkin said.
With a year off, Pitkin said he was able to speak to other organizations about how they handled COVID-19 and league protocols. It's helped the Explorers implement those protocols at their home stadium and understand what it will take to ensure a safe environment for fans.
Add those new protocols to the long list of preparations for a new season. In many other ways, gearing up for play hasn't changed.
"We all have our jobs to get done. We all just stepped in to the roles we know we need to get done," Pitkin said.
If all goes well, everything will be ready for the first pitch of a new season by Tuesday evening. Even if it's not, that won't dampen the enthusiasm felt inside the Explorers' clubhouse and front office.
They'll be back on the field, there will be fans in the stands, and another step toward normalcy during a pandemic will be taken.