WATCH NOW: Hartington vets share stories with TV audience

"The emotions are so real. It kind of tugs at your heartstrings," Erin said, adding that tears still well up in her eyes when rewatching those season-one scenes.

That realism and emotion is reflected by the pet owners and farmers who call on the Schroeders, who hope the show portrays a way of life viewers from big cities can appreciate.

"This is really just sharing a slice of life from rural America," Erin said. "We hope to tell these beautiful stories about the Midwest."

The message seems to be resonating, at least a little.

During a trip to New York City to promote the show, Ben said a hotel bellhop studied him closely when they checked in.

"Later that night he said, 'I love your show,'" Ben said. It was cool to be recognized from the show, he said, but even cooler knowing that someone living in the nation's biggest city enjoyed watching a show about vets in rural Nebraska.