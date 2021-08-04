WATCH NOW: Hoffmeyer stepping back from full-time judicial duties

SIOUX CITY -- Duane Hoffmeyer was well into his career as a general practice attorney in Sioux City when a member of the commission that interviews judge applicants told him he should consider putting his name in the mix for an open seat on the bench.

The application deadline was fast approaching, too soon to get an application in order, Hoffmeyer said, but it made him think.

"Being a judge was not a career goal of mine," Hoffmeyer said. "Others had suggested I consider that. It was an admirable goal. I like trial work and being in the courtroom."

Hoffmeyer listened to those suggestions and submitted his application the next time a judicial opening occurred in the 3rd Judicial District. He was a finalist, but not appointed. Weeks later, another opening occurred, and Hoffmeyer was appointed a district judge in late 2000 by then-Gov. Tom Vilsack.

Sworn in in January 2001, Hoffmeyer passed the 20-year mark on the bench earlier this year and decided it was time for his next career step. On Thursday, he'll retire as a district judge and become a senior judge, a part-time role in which he'll work at least 13 weeks a year.

"That will be a nice way to stay involved," Hoffmeyer said.