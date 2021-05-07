WATCH NOW: Holstein teen honored for mask-making during pandemic

HOLSTEIN, Iowa -- Like many of us exiled in quarantine during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Kiara Dutler found herself going a little stir crazy.
Unable to go to school, see her friends or participate in sports, staying at home while attending virtual classes at Ridge View High School got old pretty fast.
So when she saw an Iowa State University Extension and Outreach email last April seeking volunteers to sew and donate face masks for protection against the virus, Dutler figured it would break up the monotony.
"I wanted to help people out, and I was bored in quarantine," the 16-year-old sophomore said.
What started as a project Kiara thought would last a few weeks or months is still going after a year -- 517 masks at last count -- and her donation of masks to veterans earned her a prestigious honor from the American Legion Auxiliary.
"It just kind of blew me away," she said of the American Legion Auxiliary Good Deed Award, presented to her April 17 at the organization's district spring conference in Holstein. "I was very surprised, but it also makes me feel good about all the work put in to help these people."
Pretty impressive for someone who didn't know how to sew. Kiara and her mother, Stephanie, borrowed a sewing machine, got some fabric and, along with her father, Eric, and brothers Ethan, 14, and Tyler, 12, figured out how to make masks.
"It took a little bit to catch on," Kiara said. "We did toss a few that got really mixed up."
The first masks were given to the nursing home in Holstein, then the hospital in Ida Grove.
"Then I started getting more fabric, and it turned into a bigger project," Kiara said.
When the Dutlers bought some fabric with a red, white and blue pattern, Kiara thought of veterans. She'd heard of a need for masks at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
"The red, white and blue fabric got me thinking about their need for masks and keeping them safe," she said.
By then, the mask-making was mostly her project. Kiara made 245 masks for the Veterans Home and the Omaha VA Medical Center.
She sought a donation from the Holstein American Legion Auxiliary Unit #225 to help cover shipping costs, and more donations of fabric and elastic poured in. She branched out, making masks for a village in Mexico, where family members of one of her mother's co-workers live, and has submitted the project for a Girl Scouts Gold Award.
Meanwhile, a photo of Kiara receiving her check from the Legion Auxiliary appeared in the local paper. After unit president Shelley Conover posted it on her Facebook page, an Auxiliary member from Onawa messaged her, suggesting that Conover nominate Kiara for the Good Deed Award.
"That never once crossed my mind," said Conover, who is Kiara's aunt.
Conover took the suggestion to the members of the Holstein unit, and they agreed Kiara was deserving of the nomination, which was submitted in March. Conover received notification of Kiara's honor a week before the district conference. She let the rest of the family know, but they kept it a secret from Kiara.
To get her to the conference, Conover asked Kiara, a junior Auxiliary member, to come help serve food. Once there, Kiara's grandfather David Scott, a past American Legion commander, escorted her to the front of the room, where Conover presented Kiara with the award.
"For her to set aside chunks of time to do this and keep it going, that speaks a lot to who she is," Conover said.
Kiara doesn't have a lot of spare time. Active in sports throughout the year, she's often at practice or games after school most days. At home, farm chores beckon.
"I do it when I have a few minutes," Kiara said of the masks. "I've learned how to be a better worker. It takes time. You've got to push yourself to do it."
She's currently making masks for the Sioux City VA Clinic. Once those are finished, the borrowed sewing machine will probably be returned. Demand for masks is decreasing.
"We only have a little bit of fabric left, so I think we're going to finish it and wrap up," Kiara said. "I really thought we were going to make 20 masks or so and send them down to the Extension and we'd be done. Here we are, 500 masks later."
If it weren't for the smiles received when dropping off donated masks, that number may have been much lower.
"It made me feel good and helped me keep going, knowing that it helped people," she said. "That's what motivates me, it's helping other people."
As the award says, it was a good deed.