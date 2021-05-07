WATCH NOW: Holstein teen honored for mask-making during pandemic

"That never once crossed my mind," said Conover, who is Kiara's aunt.

Conover took the suggestion to the members of the Holstein unit, and they agreed Kiara was deserving of the nomination, which was submitted in March. Conover received notification of Kiara's honor a week before the district conference. She let the rest of the family know, but they kept it a secret from Kiara.

To get her to the conference, Conover asked Kiara, a junior Auxiliary member, to come help serve food. Once there, Kiara's grandfather David Scott, a past American Legion commander, escorted her to the front of the room, where Conover presented Kiara with the award.

"For her to set aside chunks of time to do this and keep it going, that speaks a lot to who she is," Conover said.

Kiara doesn't have a lot of spare time. Active in sports throughout the year, she's often at practice or games after school most days. At home, farm chores beckon.

"I do it when I have a few minutes," Kiara said of the masks. "I've learned how to be a better worker. It takes time. You've got to push yourself to do it."

She's currently making masks for the Sioux City VA Clinic. Once those are finished, the borrowed sewing machine will probably be returned. Demand for masks is decreasing.