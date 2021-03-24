WATCH NOW: Kingsley-Pierson athletes gain insights from pain

KINGSLEY, Iowa -- Anyone who competed in high school sports probably at some point heard a coach or teammate urge them through a tough practice or workout by yelling "no pain, no gain."
You might not find a pair of young athletes anywhere in the area who understand that mantra better than Abbi Bailey and Kole Reis.
Prior to this school year, the two Kingsley-Pierson High School seniors endured seven surgeries between them. They've each dislocated both shoulders. Each has had a knee injury requiring surgery.
And both persevered through the frustration and pain of each new injury, though wondering at times if it was worth it to come back from yet another setback.
"I really contemplated not playing sports, but the drive of still wanting to compete outweighed that," said Reis, who was injury-free this season and earned honorable mention all-state honors in football and finished sixth at the state wrestling meet at 160 pounds. He's competing in track this spring.
Bailey, too, had similar thoughts through the years while recovering from three shoulder operations and one knee surgery.
"There were a lot of times I would get angry, like why does this keep happening to me," she said. "I thought about (quitting), but I would never actually do it."
Both credit the support of parents, siblings, coaches and teammates for the motivation to keep going. Bailey, who enjoyed injury-free senior seasons of volleyball and basketball, said those close to her felt the brunt of her frustration at times.
"There were definitely some days that I lashed out," she said.
A brief medical history:
Reis dislocated his right shoulder halfway through his freshman football season. Surgery followed and he missed wrestling season. He dislocated his left shoulder in the first football game of his sophomore season, leading to another surgery. During wrestling season, he tore the meniscus in his right knee and later his right hip flexor, ending his season after 14 matches and leading to knee surgery. He missed football as a junior to rehab his injuries and returned as a senior.
Bailey's injury history is longer, suffering a right shoulder subluxation (partial dislocation) at a basketball tournament in third grade. She had surgery on the shoulder after dislocating it during PE class in seventh grade. She dislocated the shoulder again during a summer basketball tournament in eighth grade, leading to a second surgery. As a sophomore, Bailey dislocated her left shoulder during a summer basketball camp and then again during basketball season. She had surgery after the season. As a junior, she tore the ACL in her right knee in the third game of the season and had reconstructive surgery.
At times, both young athletes experienced disbelief that they could be hurt yet again, but it helped to have someone to commiserate with. Bailey and Reis often found themselves at physical therapy at the same time at the CNOS clinic in nearby Moville.
"It was kind of nice having someone that was going through the same stuff," Reis said.
Though healthy as seniors, both wondered if they'd make it through the year that way.
With a brace on his left shoulder during wrestling season, Reis said the possibility of another season-ending injury always was on his mind.
"Every time I stepped on the mat I had the feeling I was going to puke because I didn't know if this is the last time," he said.
Bailey, who was a second-team all-conference selection this year on the Panthers' state tournament basketball team, worried about hurting her left knee.
"It's the only good joint I have left," she said with a chuckle. "There's always a chance something will go wrong."
Bailey, the daughter of Amy and Scott Bailey, will play basketball next year at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, Minnesota, where she'll major in exercise science.
Reis, the son of Tim and Christal Reis, said he's done with sports after high school and plans to be a chiropractor, a career he probably wouldn't have considered had it not been for all his rehab time.
The two 18-year-olds wonder about what they might have achieved athletically without all the injuries, but along the way, they learned a lot about themselves.
"I learned what I could do physically," said Reis, who at times wondered if he'd ever be able to do a pull-up or lift weights again.
Bailey found an inner strength she didn't know she had.
"I was stronger than I thought I was and I could handle more than the world was putting on me," she said. Injuries may have cost them games and matches, but the life lessons learned enabled both to gain quite a bit from all that pain.