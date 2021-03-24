WATCH NOW: Kingsley-Pierson athletes gain insights from pain

KINGSLEY, Iowa -- Anyone who competed in high school sports probably at some point heard a coach or teammate urge them through a tough practice or workout by yelling "no pain, no gain."

You might not find a pair of young athletes anywhere in the area who understand that mantra better than Abbi Bailey and Kole Reis.

Prior to this school year, the two Kingsley-Pierson High School seniors endured seven surgeries between them. They've each dislocated both shoulders. Each has had a knee injury requiring surgery.

And both persevered through the frustration and pain of each new injury, though wondering at times if it was worth it to come back from yet another setback.

"I really contemplated not playing sports, but the drive of still wanting to compete outweighed that," said Reis, who was injury-free this season and earned honorable mention all-state honors in football and finished sixth at the state wrestling meet at 160 pounds. He's competing in track this spring.

Bailey, too, had similar thoughts through the years while recovering from three shoulder operations and one knee surgery.

"There were a lot of times I would get angry, like why does this keep happening to me," she said. "I thought about (quitting), but I would never actually do it."