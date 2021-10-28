WATCH NOW: Kristal Phillips passion is in juvenile court system

HOLSTEIN, Iowa -- With teachers for parents and no lawyers in her family, Kristal Phillips often asked herself how she became interested in law rather than education.

Though her career path went in a different direction, she said, her appointment to the bench as a district associate judge highlights some similarities.

The position will include a lot of time presiding over juvenile court, an area of law in which Phillips is most interested. Her new role will allow her to influence children's lives, just as her parents have done.

"Even though I've always wondered what am I doing here coming from a family of educators, I think this is kind of my connection," Phillips said. "Juvenile court is where my passion is. It's where I think I can make the biggest difference."

Phillips' father, Harold Post, served as the Galva-Holstein school superintendent, and mother, Everly, was a science teacher in Storm Lake. Long before graduating from Galva-Holstein High School in 1993, Phillips said, she knew she wanted to spend her career in the courtroom, not the classroom.

Though she can't remember exactly what attracted her to law, she remembers a close family friend often teasing her when she was growing up that she should be a lawyer. Phillips said she may have been a little argumentative as a child, but prefers to say she liked to debate.

"It was definitely something I knew from an early age," she said of her career interest.

She excelled in mock trial in high school, finding it more interesting than other extra-curricular activities.

"It kind of affirmed what I was doing. It was what got me excited," she said.

After receiving her law degree from the University of South Dakota in 1999, Phillips returned to Holstein, where her husband farms. Fresh out of law school, she was hired as an assistant Cherokee County Attorney, a position she still holds, and went into private practice in Cherokee. In the county attorney's office, she began working on juvenile court cases and found her niche.

Whether it's prosecuting delinquent behavior or working on cases in which a child has been removed from the home, Phillips said she likes helping children and their families overcome the situations causing the problems they're facing. Juvenile court is a setting in which the legal system can take a more rehabilitative and proactive approach.

"I like the rehabilitative part of it. I like that we're able to follow a family," said Phillips, who also is an assistant Ida County Attorney. "I like to see the outcomes, however it turns out."

That she'll now be presiding over these cases rather than presenting them to a judge is the culmination of a longtime career goal. Phillips said she's wanted to be a judge since she shadowed now-retired District Judge John Duffy in Storm Lake during the summer after her first year in law school. The research and constant learning she witnessed in Duffy's work appealed to her.

"I like to take a problem and think it through," Phillips said.

She first applied for a judge opening in 2012, and admits that at the time, she was more focused on achieving a goal rather than being a qualified candidate. She spent the ensuing years examining her cases from opposing points of view, considering how a judge might view the arguments. Two more unsuccessful judicial applications followed before Associate Juvenile Judge Mary Timko announced her retirement earlier this year.

This time, Phillips said, she felt her strengths and experience matched the position.

"In 2012, I felt like it was about me wanting the job than being the right person for it," she said. "I felt like this was right for me."

The district judges in the 3rd Judicial District agreed, and on Oct. 8 they chose her to succeed Timko.

It's still sinking in, said Phillips, who begins her judicial duties Nov. 12. While observing Timko in court recently, she realized that the next time those families are in court, they'll be appearing before her.

"Still I think it's unbelievable," Phillips said. "Until I walk in the courtroom that day, I will still be wrapping my mind around it. This is very much something I've wanted for a long time."

She likes the thought of having the chance to make a difference in young people's lives, just as her parents did. She laughs that her oldest daughter, now a student teacher, will be carrying on the family's education tradition.

Phillips may not possess a teaching degree, but she's eager to shape children's lives through the law.

