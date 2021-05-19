WATCH NOW: Laurel's future leaders play role in community center project

LAUREL, Neb. -- Erica Benson imagines feeling a sense of accomplishment when she enters the Laurel Community Center for the first time.

"When I walk in there, I'll be like, 'Oh my gosh, I actually helped with this,'" said Benson, who graduated from Laurel-Concord-Coleridge High School earlier this month.

The new community center will soon become reality, thanks in part to contributions from many young people here.

The Laurel Community Center Committee that shepherded this project received help and ideas from the town's younger residents, including several school students who did what they could to help raise the $3.5 million committed thus far for construction of the $4 million center.

It was good to see the town's future leaders get involved, committee member Lanita Recob said.

"We're the old-timers on the committee," Recob said. "It's nice to see another generation starting and thinking about what it takes to make a community."

Benson and six fellow high school students had plenty of time to think about it. The seven members of Pat Harrington's architectural drafting class in 2019 drew up designs for the community center. The building was basically just an idea yet, but using the committee's parameters, the students went to work.