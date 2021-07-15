WATCH NOW: Long-awaited parking lot paving among bevy of Woodbury Central projects

MOVILLE, Iowa -- School superintendents and school board members typically anticipate criticism for some of the actions they take.
Especially one with a $682,000 price tag.
That wasn't the case for Doug Glackin and Woodbury Central Community School District board of education members when they voted to pave the K-12 school building's gravel parking lot, an improvement district patrons have been desiring for years.
How many? Glackin isn't exactly sure. He arrived in Moville in 2009. It wasn't long before he was being asked about paving the parking lot.
"I would say that's been a topic of discussion from the time I got here," Glackin said.
Once school was out in May, construction workers moved in and started removing rocks and soil, installing drainage pipe and compacting the earth to prepare the site for paving.
Glackin hasn't heard a peep of protest about the project.
"There are very few decisions made by the board or superintendent that don't have some resistance. I have yet to receive any resistance," he said with a chuckle.
With students gone, summer is the perfect time for school districts to complete big projects with minimal disruption. Installation of new roofs and air handling systems. Building renovations. Not to mention the regular cleaning and refinishing of classroom, hallway and gym floors.
Thanks to a recent vote, Woodbury Central accelerated the time frame for tackling a long list of major projects totaling approximately $1.7 million.
In addition to the long-desired parking lot paving is the construction of a bus shelter, another project that's been debated for years while the district sought to protect its buses from the elements. Other projects include adding a wrestling room to the school, upgrading the HVAC system, installing an air conditioning unit for the high school gym and renovating the middle school gym.
"Without community support, a number of these projects the board is moving forward with wouldn't be happening," Glackin said.
In March 2020, voters here approved a measure to increase the district's Physical Plant and Equipment Levy for the next 10 years. The PPEL extension will provide an estimated $2.5 million over the next decade to fund school infrastructure improvements. The district has borrowed the money to fund these big-ticket items right now and will use the PPEL revenues in coming years to repay the debt.
The decision not only clears several items from the district's to-do list, it moves up completion of future projects. Glackin said the district still will have PPEL funds left to pay for unexpected infrastructure needs.
Speaking of necessary, parking lot paving may not seem to meet that definition, but try to tell that to Woodbury Central students and parents who have spent years avoiding the mud puddles and ice that formed in the lot's dips and valleys, no matter how many efforts were made to level it. Glackin said the uneven surface created a risk of injury due to trips and falls and was hard to clear of snow.
Rocks and dust tracked in on students' shoes quickly scratched and wore down newly finished floors at the beginning of each school year. The pebbles, dust and mud also posed a threat to exercise equipment in the school's weight room and fitness center, which is also used by the public.
Without lines to mark parking spaces, unevenly parked cars took up a lot of extra space, limiting the lot's capacity.
The paved lot not only will be easier to clear in the winter, it will improve safety, Glackin said. The district's purchase of three adjacent lots enabled engineers to expand the lot and reconfigure traffic flow, allowing pedestrians to avoid driving lanes while walking to the school.
Glackin wouldn't say the old crushed white rock parking lot was an embarrassment, but it didn't make a good impression.
"The school board members look at it as what's the first thing people see when they see our school? That's it for many of them," Glackin said. "Aesthetically, it's going to look better."
A new entrance, plus a green space and new school sign, will top off the improved parking lot, which is expected to be ready a couple weeks before school starts next month.
It'll provide a smooth start to the school year. It's a school administrator's dream that other decisions go over that smoothly.