WATCH NOW: Long-awaited parking lot paving among bevy of Woodbury Central projects

Thanks to a recent vote, Woodbury Central accelerated the time frame for tackling a long list of major projects totaling approximately $1.7 million.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to the long-desired parking lot paving is the construction of a bus shelter, another project that's been debated for years while the district sought to protect its buses from the elements. Other projects include adding a wrestling room to the school, upgrading the HVAC system, installing an air conditioning unit for the high school gym and renovating the middle school gym.

"Without community support, a number of these projects the board is moving forward with wouldn't be happening," Glackin said.

In March 2020, voters here approved a measure to increase the district's Physical Plant and Equipment Levy for the next 10 years. The PPEL extension will provide an estimated $2.5 million over the next decade to fund school infrastructure improvements. The district has borrowed the money to fund these big-ticket items right now and will use the PPEL revenues in coming years to repay the debt.

The decision not only clears several items from the district's to-do list, it moves up completion of future projects. Glackin said the district still will have PPEL funds left to pay for unexpected infrastructure needs.