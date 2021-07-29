WATCH NOW: New manager ready for start of Woodbury County Fair

MOVILLE, Iowa -- Included in the Woodbury County Fair manager's job description is the requirement that he or she reports directly to the fair board president.
Mark Thompson has had some fun with that clause, saying it forces his wife, Mary, to listen to him now.
"She's required to," Thompson said with a laugh while glancing over at Mary, seated in the chair next to him in the office at the fairgrounds in Moville.
No problem, said Mary, who took over as Woodbury County Fair manager in October, putting her in the position to report to Mark, the fair board president.
"We've always worked well together anyway," she said of the working relationship with her husband.
The Woodbury County Fair has been a love affair for both of them since they were in 4-H as children. Mary says last year's fair, postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was the first one she missed since age 6. Mark's been on the fair board for more than 30 years.
"I just have a real passion for fairs and especially for the Woodbury County Fair," Mary said. "It's just great memories of the fair. It's just the excitement you feel, the energy on the fairgrounds."
That energy will return next week to Moville, where the fair runs from Wednesday through Sunday. The first grandstand entertainment event is Tuesday evening.
Mary said she and Mark, who live in rural Bronson, had talked about someday managing the fair together after both were retired. Mark still works at Chesterman Company, where he's been for 44 years, so that wasn't possible yet. It didn't keep Mark from approaching Mary to gauge her interest in doing the job.
A retired elementary school teacher who taught for 30 years in Sioux City, Mary decided it was a task she could tackle.
"I thought if I could handle kindergarteners for 15 years, I can handle adults," she said.
It wasn't as if she was a total stranger to the behind-the-scenes work that makes the fair possible.
She has worked at her church's food stand at the fair for several years and had spent more than 10 years volunteering in the office during fair week. She stuffed envelopes, answered the phone, sold ticket packages, anything she was asked to do to help free up the fair manager and secretary so they could focus on bigger issues.
Now it's her job to focus on those big issues, a responsibility she quickly learned far exceeded her previous volunteer experience.
"That did not prepare me for being manager, not at all," she said.
Lucky for her, she has Mark and an experienced group of fair board members, plus secretary Andrea Fleck and dozens of volunteers to lean on.
"Mark has told me these people know what to do and they get it done," Mary said, confirming her husband's statement was true.
With last year's fair postponed, many contracts and other arrangements simply had to be rolled over from 2020. After that year off, Mark said he's had to remember some of the details that go into fair preparations, but both he and Mary are confident that come next week, everything will be ready to welcome fairgoers back.
"I think people are ready to come out to the fair," he said. "I think we're going to have a huge fair."
Mary said taking on the fair manager's role proved to be a bigger task than she anticipated, but it's been made easier by Mark and all the other volunteers. She's ready to see all the hard work pay off with a great fair.
"I'm waiting for it to happen," she said. "I'm ready for it."
It's a report she's happy to make to Mark and everyone else involved with the fair.