WATCH NOW: New manager ready for start of Woodbury County Fair

MOVILLE, Iowa -- Included in the Woodbury County Fair manager's job description is the requirement that he or she reports directly to the fair board president.

Mark Thompson has had some fun with that clause, saying it forces his wife, Mary, to listen to him now.

"She's required to," Thompson said with a laugh while glancing over at Mary, seated in the chair next to him in the office at the fairgrounds in Moville.

No problem, said Mary, who took over as Woodbury County Fair manager in October, putting her in the position to report to Mark, the fair board president.

"We've always worked well together anyway," she said of the working relationship with her husband.

The Woodbury County Fair has been a love affair for both of them since they were in 4-H as children. Mary says last year's fair, postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was the first one she missed since age 6. Mark's been on the fair board for more than 30 years.

"I just have a real passion for fairs and especially for the Woodbury County Fair," Mary said. "It's just great memories of the fair. It's just the excitement you feel, the energy on the fairgrounds."