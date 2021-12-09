WATCH NOW: New officer expands Storm Lake police diversity

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Vu Nguyen knows the hesitancy to call police that some Storm Lake residents who came from other countries may have.

As someone who grew up in Vietnam, Vu knows it's not just about a language barrier. Some Asian cultures, he said, fear the police.

Vu hopes he can change that feeling for Asians and other immigrants living in Storm Lake.

"I'm here, I'm Asian, too," he said. "An officer is an officer and not a scary person."

Vu was sworn in Nov. 15, becoming the first Vietnamese officer in the Storm Lake Police Department, adding diversity to the 20-officer department, which includes two with Spanish-speaking backgrounds, an African American and a Laotian community service officer. In a city known for its diverse immigrant population -- students speak 24 languages in Storm Lake schools -- Vu can help bridge the gap between police and the Vietnamese community.

"It's easy for them to make the call, and if they need to report something, they know I speak Vietnamese and can understand them," Vu said. "It makes Vietnamese people feel comfortable to talk with any officer."

Vu can easily empathize with them. It wasn't that long ago that he faced many of the same challenges while adjusting to a new culture.

Growing up in Binh Thuan province in southern Vietnam, Vu wasn't aware that his parents had desired to immigrate to the United States for several years. After 13 years of waiting on paperwork, they got their chance.

"I didn't even know about it until they said we're moving to the U.S.," Vu said.

On June 11, 2011, 17-year-old Vu and his parents arrived in Eagan, Minnesota, where his aunt had moved after leaving their home country shortly after the war in Vietnam. Vu began high school there, then enrolled at Storm Lake High School a year later when his parents moved here and got jobs at the Tyson meatpacking plant.

Vu spoke no English when he came to the United States and didn't know much of the language when he moved to Storm Lake. Utilizing the school district's English as a Second Language classes, he became more comfortable in class and around his new classmates.

"After two years, it's easier. I picked up the English and understood more," he said.

Vu graduated in 2015 and became a U.S. citizen. He also joined the U.S. Army Reserves, leaving for basic training after he graduated.

"I really liked it," he said. "At that time I thought in the Army I could learn more about American culture."

He also began pursuing a criminal justice degree, a necessary step to fulfill a dream he'd had since he was a 12-year-old watching movies and becoming fascinated with police officers.

"I decided I wanted to be an officer. Then I came here, and it was a huge opportunity for me," Vu said.

By 2020, Vu had completed his degree and the police academy in Minnesota. While finishing up his education there, a cousin in Storm Lake told him about the challenges Vietnamese immigrants living in Storm Lake faced when meeting with police and other officials. Vu saw an opportunity to help other Vietnamese.

"There's a lot of Vietnamese people here who don't speak English," he said. "I think it's easier for me to talk to people who speak broken English."

His presence has been quickly noted, Storm Lake Police Chief Chris Cole said.

"I have been contacted by people in the Vietnamese community, and they're very excited to have him in the department," Cole said.

Once Vu completes his training, Cole said, he can become an important asset, and not just because he can communicate with other Vietnamese without needing an interpreter.

"Vu's life experience brings a lot of other great ideas and initiatives to the table," Cole said.

At a recent event for newcomers to Storm Lake, he said, many of the participants spoke little English. Vu can be an example to young people that they can learn English and get a good job.

It's a role that Vu is aware of and embraces.

"I want to lead the way for everybody like me who came from a different country and wants to do a job," he said.

