WATCH NOW: Plymouth County Fair preparations nearly complete

"We could spend all day out here," 17-year-old Regan, who will be a senior at MMCRU High School in Marcus this fall, said while she and Mason stood near the doorway of the hog barn, the contented grunts of their 4-H projects in the background.

Last summer, Regan and Mason, who will be an MMCRU sophomore, showed their livestock at the Plymouth County Fair and a number of other shows, which continued to go on with some modifications during the pandemic.

COVID didn't deter the two last year, and it wasn't about to this year. Both selected the animals they'd be showing this summer late last fall and early this spring, even though organizers of the Plymouth County Fair and other livestock shows had yet to decide how the pandemic might alter their events.

"At this time last year, most shows were still going on. We just got out there and started looking," said Regan, who also is a member of MMCRU's FFA chapter with her brother.

They're looking forward to resuming the full fair experience. Nash said fair organizers expect to see a boom in entries. Livestock shows were livestreamed on the internet last year so people who weren't permitted to attend could watch from home. The livestreaming will be in place again this year, Mason said, but he prefers to see bodies around the barns and show rings.