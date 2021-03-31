WATCH NOW: Riverboat captain donates extensive Missouri River library

"My first thing was self-defense," he said. "I'm a navigator, and I didn't want them to shut the river down."

After sitting in on debates, he watched both sides take an all-or-nothing approach, neither willing to compromise. Beacom talked to scientists, listened to their points of view and decided he needed to learn more about what they were talking about.

He had observed that experts involved in river management discussions often knew just one small piece of the puzzle and couldn't explain how it fit into the whole picture.

Beacom wanted to understand the whole picture, so he began to learn everything he could about the fish and other species. He bought those books from the 1800s to learn about which species were native, which ones had been brought in from somewhere else and how they fit into the Missouri's ecosystem.

A book on one topic often led to another. He found books on eBay and other websites, compiling full sets of some volumes that can't be found anywhere else but maybe in the Library of Congress.

"The only way you can win is you've got to do your homework," he said.