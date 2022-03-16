WATCH NOW: Sioux City marks 25th year as NAIA women's basketball tournament host

SIOUX CITY -- Tim Seaman laughs now about how he and Dennis Gann schmoozed with NAIA brass back in 1997 and "promised them the world" if they chose Sioux City to host the NAIA's Division II women's basketball national championship tournament.

But on the way home from Tulsa, Oklahoma, the two seriously wondered if Sioux City could deliver on all those promises.

It turned out that Sioux City could.

Since hosting its first NAIA women's basketball national championship in 1998, the city has delivered visiting players, coaches and fans a championship-caliber experience.

"The town loved it," said Gann, the retired executive director of Sioux City's Convention Center, Arena and Tourism Bureau and co-director of that first tournament. "I knew it would be successful."

As the tournament begins its 25th run in Sioux City today, more than 100 volunteers and dozens of sponsors, many of them involved in the tournament from the very start, will see that no detail goes unnoticed.

It's become a labor of love, a week in which many take vacation time from their regular jobs to work even longer hours at the tournament.

"I can't imagine it being anywhere else and being as successful and revered in a community as it is here," said Seaman, who served as co-director of that first tournament with Gann. A longtime sports director for KCAU, Seaman is today a co-anchor for the ABC affiliate.

The locals may have been unfamiliar with the tournament and most of the 32 teams when they rolled into town 25 years ago, but something about it struck a chord, and Siouxland latched onto it.

"The NAIA knows we're a championship town and we embrace it. I can't go around town without people asking when's the tournament," said Corey Westra, the tournament director since 2007.

That passion is one of the things Gann and Seaman used to sell the NAIA on Sioux City. It's something they said was lacking when they attended the national championship tournament at the previous host city in Angola, Indiana, in 1996 to watch the Briar Cliff women's basketball team play in the national tournament.

"From an overall feel of a national championship, it didn't have that feel," Seaman said. "Seeing Briar Cliff's experience there, we believed the kids deserved better."

Gann, Seaman and then-Briar Cliff coach Mike Power were convinced Sioux City, with a historic venue in the Sioux City Auditorium, could offer more.

After Power made an initial bid that received a positive response from the NAIA office, Gann and the Sioux City Sports Authority got involved to close the deal, offering a $35,000 bid and an even split of any profits with the NAIA.

"I wanted to bring events to town. It was a natural fit," Gann said.

The NAIA awarded Sioux City a three-year contract, setting off a whirlwind of activity as tournament organizers began recruiting volunteers and sponsors, a task the quick-talking Gann said was easy.

"I was a con man, a salesman," he said, laughing.

Gann recruited a business sponsor for each team to shower them with hospitality during their stay. High school pep bands played at every game, even the early morning ones, and elementary school kids were bused in to fill the seats with screaming, cheering fans the likes of which most teams never saw, even in their home gymnasiums.

"When those 32 teams showed up that first year, we blew them all away," Gann said.

One of those who became involved that first year was a young sports information director at Dordt College (now university) who was asked to be a public address announcer. Westra readily agreed, and he was at the microphone when Illinois-Springfield and Benedictine, Kansas, squared off in the first tournament game in Sioux City.

He's been involved, like so many others, in the 706 games that have followed, taking on additional responsibilities as years went by before becoming tournament director.

The tournament turned a corner, Westra said, in 2004, the first year it was played in the Tyson Events Center. After a capacity crowd of 2,500 filled the Auditorium to watch the championship game in 2003, more than 6,000 packed the new arena the following year to watch Sioux City's own Morningside College win the national championship.

"I think that's when people realized this was a big deal to Sioux City," Westra said.

Westra has his plate full as Great Plains Athletic Conference commissioner, but the NAIA tournament is special. He met his wife, Anne, while both were volunteering at the 2000 tournament, and their three children, the oldest now a high school senior, have grown up with it.

The dozens of loyal volunteers are a well-oiled machine, many of them handling their duties without any worry from Westra.

"In some ways, I have the easiest job in the world," he said. "Everybody knows their role."

The tournament has come a long way, from temporary extra locker rooms built on the Auditorium stage to a modern facility with all the bells and whistles. Changes to the tournament format have reduced the number of teams traveling to Sioux City to 16. The one constant, Seaman said, is the community's excitement.

"The passion by the volunteers and the community, it was just as amped up then as it is today," said Seaman, now KCAU's news anchor.

Gann thought Sioux City could keep the tournament for five years, maybe 10 or 12 if things really went well. The current contract runs through 2025, so Sioux City is guaranteed a 28-year run, more than twice Gann's expectations.

"I can't see it ever going anywhere unless we really drop the ball," said Gann, who retired from his city job in 2008.

If the past is any prediction of the future, the ball will keep rolling in Sioux City. It's come to mean so much to so many that they keep finding ways to improve it each year. Other cities might be able to offer the NAIA more money, but can they match Sioux City's passion?

Unlikely.

"It's really a pride of Siouxland," Seaman said.

And those involved can be proud of the work they've done to make the tournament a fixture in Sioux City.

