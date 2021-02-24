WATCH NOW: Siouxland service group finds fundraising answers in cans and bottles

SIOUX CITY -- With lives and routines altered by a pandemic, just about all of us have had to find solutions to problems we hadn't encountered before.
Charities and the individuals and groups that support them may have learned that better than any. With COVID-19 eliminating most large gatherings, events that in the past raised sums large and small for all kinds of good causes were put on hold.
That fundraising interruption has had an impact on organizations that rely on those events to help others.
Like so many groups who support charities all over Siouxland, the Knights of Columbus Council 743 at Cathedral of the Epiphany Parish in Sioux City faced the same quandary. No longer able to raise money through their regular breakfasts, dinners and bingo nights, the Catholic fraternal group's revenue stream had slowed to a trickle, making it harder to donate to causes it had supported for years.
"People needed cash, but at the same time we didn't have any income," said Noel Dcruz, the council's treasurer. "We realized we've got to be creative. We need to think of something different. Churches were closed, and everything was shutting down."
But what to do when you can't gather in large groups?
You find a new way to raise money.
After an idea to collect junk vehicles and sell them for scrap metal had to be scrapped because of liability concerns, another form of metal popped into Dcruz' mind.
"We can't take the cars, but maybe we can take the cans," he said of his thought process.
So many aluminum cans and plastic and glass bottles are never returned for the 5-cent deposit we pay when buying our favorite beverages. So Dcruz thought why not clean up the environment a little bit, give him and his fellow Knights a new project to keep them busy and see if they couldn't raise some money.
He and other Knights who lived in Dakota Dunes put flyers in neighborhood mailboxes in June, asking residents to set their cans and bottles by the curb on the fourth Saturday, and a Knight would pick them up.
They collected $33 worth of cans and bottles that first month.
"We thought this isn't too bad," Dcruz said.
They put out more flyers the next month, and made $120.
As summer wore on, they adapted their plan. Knowing winter months would challenge their pickup routine, they distributed the council's email address so people could send them a note when they had cans and bottles to collect. The email address began circulating among parishioners and the public. A Bishop Heelan High School student got involved and recruited even more families to save cans and bottles. They've pushed the project on their Facebook page: Knights of Columbus Council 743 USA, where their email address can be found to contact them to pick up cans and bottles.
It's evolving to a point that the council will provide barrels to collect cans and bottles to those who request them. They're looking into setting up drop-off sites this summer.
"It's evolving, and we keep adapting," Dcruz said.
Through January, the Knights had raised $1,059, more than 21,000 cans and bottles at 5 cents apiece. They've used it to donate $400 each to Camp High Hopes and the Food Bank of Siouxland, two local charities that benefit people of all faiths, Dcruz said.
No, it's not a huge total, but don't think that those two organizations aren't grateful for the support during these challenging times. Plus, it enables the Knights to use money gathered from membership dues to continue to support other charitable projects.
Dcruz said the can and bottle collections were initially considered a temporary measure, but it's likely to become a permanent project in the parish, which includes the Cathedral and St. Boniface and St. Joseph churches.
"If the pandemic wasn't there, we probably wouldn't have done this. We would have kept doing what we know," Dcruz said. "We got creative, and it's picking up."
Like the rest of us, they adapted and solved one more pandemic-related problem.