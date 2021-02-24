WATCH NOW: Siouxland service group finds fundraising answers in cans and bottles

SIOUX CITY -- With lives and routines altered by a pandemic, just about all of us have had to find solutions to problems we hadn't encountered before.

Charities and the individuals and groups that support them may have learned that better than any. With COVID-19 eliminating most large gatherings, events that in the past raised sums large and small for all kinds of good causes were put on hold.

That fundraising interruption has had an impact on organizations that rely on those events to help others.

Like so many groups who support charities all over Siouxland, the Knights of Columbus Council 743 at Cathedral of the Epiphany Parish in Sioux City faced the same quandary. No longer able to raise money through their regular breakfasts, dinners and bingo nights, the Catholic fraternal group's revenue stream had slowed to a trickle, making it harder to donate to causes it had supported for years.

"People needed cash, but at the same time we didn't have any income," said Noel Dcruz, the council's treasurer. "We realized we've got to be creative. We need to think of something different. Churches were closed, and everything was shutting down."

But what to do when you can't gather in large groups?

You find a new way to raise money.