WATCH NOW: Street project aims to make downtown Vermillion a destination

But before that comes the mess. During the 11-phase construction plan, work will proceed up and down Main Street, one side of the street at a time, then to five side streets. Construction is expected to be finished by the end of October.

In the meantime, business owners and their patrons will dodge construction equipment and barriers while driving and walking downtown. The short-term hassle should be worth it in the long term, said James Waters, co-owner of Cafe Brule and Dakota Brickhouse, two Main Street establishments.

"Whenever there's progress, there's always some inconveniences to get there. It's really going to dress up the downtown area," said Waters, chairman of the Business Improvement District Board, which helped develop an assessment program through which Main Street property owners will fund a portion of the improvements. Other funding sources include city funds, sales tax revenues and federal COVID relief money.

A downtown overhaul wasn't in the city's initial plans, but when a 2013 inspection determined that 60% of the sidewalks in the downtown area warranted replacement, some began to see a bigger picture. If improvements were needed, why not go a little further?

"It kind of morphed out of that," city engineer Jose Dominguez said.