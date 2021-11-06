WATCH NOW: Veterans preserve military memories

SIOUX CITY -- For more than 50 years, Jeff Hackett kept mostly quiet about his service in Vietnam.

He shared few details about his year spent in the field and carrying the radio pack with a long antenna that made him an easy enemy target.

Within the past few months, the Marine veteran has begun to open up as a hospice volunteer meeting with other veterans. He opened up a little more Friday, providing an interview with the Library of Congress' Veterans History Project.

"I am happy and pleased that people are beginning to pay a little bit of attention to Vietnam and the people who served there," Hackett said.

Hackett was one of 12 World War II and Vietnam veterans scheduled to come to the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard base to share their stories, which were recorded and will be sent to the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. The program, started in 2000, collects and preserves for public access the firsthand accounts of veterans from World War I to the present.

After U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, announced plans for his office to host the event, Hackett was contacted about sharing his story. He was happy to talk about his time in boot camp and his year of service in 1969, when he served with the 1st Battalion, 26th Marine Regiment near Da Nang. He spent much of that year with his squad in the field, seeking and engaging enemy forces. For the latter half, he was a radio operator, calling in artillery and gunship strikes and requests for medical evacuations.

"I'm interested in them knowing what happened to us, not necessarily what happened to me," Hackett said.

Because of the adversarial treatment many U.S. servicemen received after returning from Vietnam, Hackett never brought up his service, unless he was around other veterans.

"You just buried it, kept it in and went about your business," he said.

The Veterans History Project allows veterans like Hackett to share those long-buried stories with help from volunteers and preserve them for future generations to study.

Two students from Sioux City's Western Iowa Tech Community College recorded the video interviews, which were conducted by Morningside University students. For Piper Ballantine, a Morningside criminal justice major from Vail, Iowa, and a Marine veteran herself, it was an honor to interview Hackett and hear what he endured in Vietnam.

"I have read things like that but never heard an individual tell me things like that," Ballantine said. "I just love to hear other stories and hardships they had to go through. Some was relatable. Some was unimaginable that I never had to go through.

"It makes me very thankful to those who served before me and proud to continue the legacy to serve as a Marine."

Producing the video of the veterans' interviews was a great educational and career experience for the WIT students, but it goes deeper than that, said Chris Mansfield, instructional program coordinator for mass communications.

"The technical experience is one thing," Mansfield said. "Being able to experience and listen to what these veterans tell us is a great experience."

Sen. Grassley's office began hosting the Veterans History Project events four years ago, and Friday's was the first in Sioux City. Penne Barton, Grassley's deputy chief of staff, said that by the end of the day, more than 50 Iowa veterans will have had their stories recorded for Library of Congress preservation over that four-year period.

"Sen. Grassley appreciates veterans and wanted to honor them," Barton said. "This is a great way to preserve their stories."

That preservation was one reason Hackett decided to sit down and tell his story. The roughly 45-minute interview obviously couldn't capture everything he experienced, but he hoped that those who view it might find it useful.

"In some ways it's, good is too strong a word to use, but people need to hear these stories," Hackett said.

Talking about their service can be helpful for veterans, he said, to unburden themselves of stories they've kept inside all these years.

"In some ways, it feels better," he said of his own experience sharing stories. "It has a good effect. It's not painful."

For all of us, whether we served in the military or not, hearing veterans' stories can be enlightening. Here's hoping more veterans will come forward and share their stories, bringing our history to life and preserving it for the future.

