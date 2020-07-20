WATCH NOW: Volunteers bring new life to O'Brien County pioneer cemeteries

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- Three years ago, Corbin Puhrman and other volunteers scrubbed lichen off of decades-old gravestones with toothbrushes and a cleaning solution.
They've since found a labor-saving cleaner that requires no scrubbing, just a spray-on application.
Cleaning the gravestones in O'Brien County's pioneer cemeteries of lichen and dirt may now be much easier, but there's a lot of heavy lifting yet to do for volunteers who are bringing new life to small cemeteries that date back to the 1800s.
"Part of it's just determination to get it done. It's starting to look so nice you have to get them done," said Puhrman, a member of the O'Brien County Cemetery Preservation Association.
The group formed in 2017, thanks in part to the late Dan Wetherell, the former Sutherland library director who loved to explore cemeteries.
"I just think Dan and I both had a passion for it," said Nancy Hill, the current library director whom Wetherell often recruited to accompany him on his expeditions.
A cousin who lives in Clinton County told Hill a group there that had formed to preserve old cemeteries received an annual appropriation from the county board, and the idea quickly took root in O'Brien County.
So with a few thousand dollars each year from the O'Brien County Board of Supervisors, plus some private donations here and there, the preservation group has undertaken its mission to clean, repair and level dozens of stones in six pioneer cemeteries, defined by state law as a cemetery that's had 12 or fewer burials in the past 50 years.
It's up to the board of trustees in the township in which a rural cemetery is located to maintain it. For most boards, periodic mowing is about all they can afford.
That's where the preservation group comes in.
Using the money received from the county, the group has begun to fix stones and straighten those that had begun to lean after more than 100 years in the ground. They've hired a monument company to perform some of the work. They've also brought in experts to teach them how to level and repair stones, enabling them to stretch their county appropriation. That newly gained knowledge enabled the group to complete stone repairs and leveling in Randolph and Steuck cemeteries last summer.
Work continues at other sites, especially at Covey Church Cemetery east of Primghar.
"We wanted to make that the showcase of what this group could do," Hill said.
Of the 40 stones there, only three did not need some type of repair, she said. A Spencer, Iowa, monument company fixed 11 of them this summer. Also yet to be completed this summer are placement of highway signs directing travelers to the cemeteries.
The Covey Church and Center cemeteries will be the focus next summer. Association president Mari Radtke estimated 90 percent of the stones at Center Cemetery are either broken or leaning. At some point, the condition of stones at Highland Township Cemetery, the largest of the pioneer cemeteries, will be addressed. They've been cleaned, but little else.
Association members know it will take time to spruce up all cemeteries.
"When we resort to our own volunteers, it can be a multi-year project," Radtke said.
Hill said it's important that the restorations be done correctly rather than rushing through them just to get them done.
"I think the goal is to do it slow and do it right so we don't have to go back in 20 years and do it again," Hill said.
The pace of work is quick enough that local residents have taken notice. Radtke said the group has received compliments for the improvements, which led to the O'Brien County Veterans Affairs office including the pioneer cemeteries this year when placing markers at veterans' graves for Memorial Day.
Born and raised in Sioux City, Radtke said she has no ties to any of the cemeteries or the families buried in them. But it's important, she said, that they're preserved to respect and honor the past.
"Even though I don't have any family in these, I can connect with someone who does," she said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!