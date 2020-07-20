WATCH NOW: Volunteers bring new life to O'Brien County pioneer cemeteries

It's up to the board of trustees in the township in which a rural cemetery is located to maintain it. For most boards, periodic mowing is about all they can afford.

That's where the preservation group comes in.

Using the money received from the county, the group has begun to fix stones and straighten those that had begun to lean after more than 100 years in the ground. They've hired a monument company to perform some of the work. They've also brought in experts to teach them how to level and repair stones, enabling them to stretch their county appropriation. That newly gained knowledge enabled the group to complete stone repairs and leveling in Randolph and Steuck cemeteries last summer.

Work continues at other sites, especially at Covey Church Cemetery east of Primghar.

"We wanted to make that the showcase of what this group could do," Hill said.

Of the 40 stones there, only three did not need some type of repair, she said. A Spencer, Iowa, monument company fixed 11 of them this summer. Also yet to be completed this summer are placement of highway signs directing travelers to the cemeteries.