WATCH NOW: Water tower painters reach great heights while on the job

"It's not something you can just bring someone in and expect them to thrive," he said.

Make no mistake, while Mustafa and his crew make this job look like a breeze at the same time an actual breeze causes their work station to sway back and forth above the ground, there are lots of safety measures and training to reduce the risks.

Field superintendent Dave Humble, who has 25 years of experience painting and sandblasting water towers, said new hires climb increasing heights in their gear during safety training. If they get up to 15 feet and start getting nervous, there's a good chance they're not going to work out.

"We put them through a screening process before we send them out to do any kind of work," Humble said.

It's a demanding job to begin with, so you can't have workers who are scared of heights painting a water tower with their eyes closed while trying not to look down. You don't want daredevils who throw all caution aside, either.

"You have to have a healthy fear of heights. You have to respect your heights," Brian Cooper, Maguire's director of marketing and business development said while both of his feet were planted firmly on the ground near the base of Kingsley's water tower.