Whiting firefighter answers the call for half a century

WHITING, Iowa -- Back in 1969, a young Whiting firefighter responding to one of his first fire calls raced to town, in the process nearly losing control of his vehicle on a gravel road because of his speed.
After the grass fire was extinguished and the firefighters had returned to the fire station, Floyd Crossley sat the young firefighter down to talk to him about his recklessness, which someone had observed and reported to him.
Crossley said arriving a few seconds later wasn't going to make a big difference, and it was more important to arrive safely than not at all.
"If you go in the ditch, you're of no use to us," Terry Bearce said, remembering that conversation. "I still try to keep that in my mind today."
Bearce chuckles when recalling the story. Now 50 years later, Bearce is still responding to fire calls for the Whiting Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department, an uncommon achievement in a physically and mentally challenging volunteer profession. He's the third Whiting firefighter in the department's history to hit the half-century mark, joining Jerry Rowe and Crossley, who was Bearce's uncle.
"I told the guys for the last five years, 50 and I'm outta here," he said.
Once he hit the anniversary mark in November, talk of his retirement was just that.
"I'm still healthy, still active," Bearce said. "As long as I have that drive and I'm able, I'll stay with it."
When he joined the fire department at age 21, Bearce likely wasn't thinking 50 years ahead. He was focused on fighting fires alongside his father, Robert, who also was a volunteer, and Crossley.
"I was very excited and probably a little too gung-ho," he said.
How gung-ho?
Well, his excitement wasn't limited to the speed at which he drove to the fire station. Laughing again, Bearce recalled another of the first calls he responded to. The first to arrive at the station, he threw the overhead door open with such force that the top panel broke and hung down, knocking the flashing red light off the top of the fire truck when the driver pulled out of the station.
His excitement could be forgiven. He'd been waiting for those moments all his life. He grew up with one of Whiting's four fire phones located in his home. By the time he was a teenager, he occasionally answered the fire phone himself, hitting the switch to sound the siren and heading to the station to report the address of the emergency.
"My affiliation with the department goes back as long as I can remember," he said. "I'd had an interest in being on the department as soon as I was old enough."
Department bylaws at that time required firefighters to be at least 21. (They've since been amended to reduce the age to 18.)
That's not all that has changed. The technology and techniques to battle fires require more equipment, most notably air tanks and masks, gear that's common now but wasn't always so.
When Bearce was starting out, "the mark of a good firefighter was how much smoke can you handle," he said, shaking his head at an attitude that now seems foolish after people realized that breathing in all that smoke and dangerous fumes from melting plastic wasn't good for a firefighter's health.
Bearce evolved along with the changes, some of it necessary with age. In his younger days, he always wanted to be in the middle of the action, attacking fires inside the structure. Not anymore.
"Fire service is a young person's profession," said Bearce, who's now content to stay outside and run the pump and truck, shuttle water to rural fires and help younger firefighters at the scene.
He's using his years of experience responding to countless calls to serve as the department's training officer, helping younger firefighters learn lessons he picked up through the years and stay current on their state-mandated training.
Now retired from MidAmerican Energy, Bearce spends extra time at the station, washing the trucks, inspecting equipment and generally "tinkering around."
Volunteer numbers in the department are down a bit, but he's hopeful they'll bounce back, attracting new members who want to serve the community and help their neighbors.
"If you keep that perspective, that's what keeps you," he said.
It's kept him for 50 years, a period of service that included a stint as fire chief from 1977 to 1988 and serving with two of his sons, though they're no longer members.
He was to be honored for his service at the department's annual pancake and sausage breakfast fundraiser earlier this month, but like so many events recently, it was postponed out of concern for the spread of the coronavirus.
A virus won't keep him from his firefighter duties. It's hard to say just what will convince him to someday hang up his hat for good.
"I've enjoyed the department, and I don't have any plans to get off at this time," he said.
