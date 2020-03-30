Whiting firefighter answers the call for half a century

"I'm still healthy, still active," Bearce said. "As long as I have that drive and I'm able, I'll stay with it."

When he joined the fire department at age 21, Bearce likely wasn't thinking 50 years ahead. He was focused on fighting fires alongside his father, Robert, who also was a volunteer, and Crossley.

"I was very excited and probably a little too gung-ho," he said.

How gung-ho?

Well, his excitement wasn't limited to the speed at which he drove to the fire station. Laughing again, Bearce recalled another of the first calls he responded to. The first to arrive at the station, he threw the overhead door open with such force that the top panel broke and hung down, knocking the flashing red light off the top of the fire truck when the driver pulled out of the station.

His excitement could be forgiven. He'd been waiting for those moments all his life. He grew up with one of Whiting's four fire phones located in his home. By the time he was a teenager, he occasionally answered the fire phone himself, hitting the switch to sound the siren and heading to the station to report the address of the emergency.