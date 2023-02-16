CROFTON, Neb. — If Dugan Smith's office window faced north instead of south, he'd probably be much less productive this time of year.

When you've got bald eagles soaring, swooping and diving in the air outside, it's hard not to take a break, walk to the observation room on the north side of the Lewis and Clark Visitor Center and spend a few minutes watching what they're up to. Situated on a bluff above Gavins Point Dam and the Missouri River, the visitor center gives Smith a front-row seat to the dozens of eagles that can be seen some winter days snagging fish from the unfrozen water below the dam or keeping watch from the tall trees lining the river.

"You feel like you can reach out and touch them when they fly by the visitor center," said Smith, a park ranger. "It's a pretty sight."

There's something about seeing a bald eagle that never gets old. Catching a glimpse of that white head gleaming in the sunshine while driving past the tall trees near a river always leads to the temptation to pull the car over and watch.

Yankton bald eagles A bald eagle roosts in a tree along the Missouri River downstream from Gavins Point Dam in Yankton, South Dakota. The area downstream of the d…

What's the attraction? Maybe because for so long seeing a bald eagle was a rare sight. After years of hunting, poisoning and use of the pesticide DDT, our national symbol's population had dropped so low it was placed on the endangered species list.

"Back when I started birding in the early '70s, it was rare to see one in the winter," said Bill Huser, of South Sioux City. "I knew people back in the day that had never seen one before."

Bald eagles didn't nest around here, Huser said. But now many do, and their large nests can be seen along waterways such as the Big Sioux River north of Sioux City.

And Siouxland has become a popular wintering spot for bald eagles, which will fly from frozen northern areas and congregate anywhere there's open water providing a steady source of fish and geese for food. It's why Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, is a prime spot to see eagles. The water just below the dam doesn't freeze over, so it attracts bald eagles looking for a meal.

Yankton bald eagles An adult and an immature bald eagle rest on the ice along the Missouri River downstream from Gavins Point Dam in Yankton, South Dakota. As is …

Smith said some days it's possible to see dozens of eagles in the trees or floating in the updrafts caused by north winds hitting the river bluffs. They're a year-round attraction for birders, who can often be found near the dam with cameras and binoculars pointed skyward. Smith understands the attraction.

"I think it's just they're majestic. I think it's the way they look and what they represent," he said.

It's hard to think of a world without such a beautiful creature. Thanks to conservation and recovery efforts, including the government's banning of DDT, we don't have to. Bald eagle populations have rebounded, and they're no longer on the endangered list, though migratory bird and eagle protection legislation still gives them cover.

Seeing a bald eagle nowadays is no rare event. You just need to know where to look.

Yankton bald eagles A bald eagle flies along the Missouri River downstream from Gavins Point Dam in Yankton, South Dakota. Bald eagles gather around open water on…

Huser said any open water during the winter will attract eagles seeking a food source. They're common along the Missouri River, and Riverside Park on Sioux City's west side is a great place to see bald eagles in the trees along the Big Sioux River. Numerous eagles can be seen along the Big Sioux as you drive north on Iowa Highway 12 out of Sioux City.

The area around Little Sioux Park near Correctionville, Iowa, also is a good site for eagle watching, Huser said, and about 50 were seen a week ago in trees lining the Little Sioux River along Iowa Highway 31 between Anthon and Oto, according to a post on the Loess Hills Audubon Society's website.

"You never know. They go where the food is and where the geese are," Huser said.

Once the ice melts, the eagles will spread out. Those who came from the frozen northern waters will return home to nest, and the local nesting pairs will begin focusing on raising the next generation. By the end of March, bald eagles will be a less common site, though there are several who are year-round residents in this area, a big change from the days when few, if any, called Siouxland home.

"It's a great thing to see a species that was having trouble and losing population rebound like that," Huser said.

It's great to see them, period. Even better now that there's more of them around.