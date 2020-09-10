With no more lines, DMV no longer a punchline

Not having to deal with frustrated customers, IDOT workers were less stressed out and were completing just as many transactions as before the walk-ins were halted.

"It really got our attention," said Melissa Gillett, IDOT Motor Vehicle Division director.

When the five-star service reviews began popping up on Google, something never seen before, the folks at the IDOT knew they had made the right decision.

With a set appointment time at, say, 2 p.m., a customer can come a couple minutes before, check in and be gone in 10 or 15 minutes. Want to come in over your lunch break or before work or school? You're now nearly guaranteed to get where you need to go on time because you don't face an uncertain wait time.

"You are now actually able to get in and out," Ferdig said.

A visit to the Sioux City service center on Wednesday showed a waiting area full of empty chairs. Most customers barely had the chance to settle into their seats when their number was called to go to one of the five service desks.