Woodbury County election workers practice pandemic precautions at the polls

SIOUX CITY -- During this election in the year of a pandemic, much attention has been paid to absentee balloting and voting by mail.
It's understandable because of the concern many voters have for being able to safely cast their ballots while limiting their exposure to the novel coronavirus.
A record number of voters are expected to vote early or by absentee balloting, but millions of Americans still will show up at polling sites to vote in person on Tuesday. Someone's got to be there to help them, even during a pandemic.
In Woodbury County, more than 200 people have decided that helping their fellow citizens vote outweighed the risks attached to COVID-19. They will don face masks and take other protective measures to staff polling sites in the county's 44 precincts.
"I thought, this is what I need to do. People need help. I didn't hesitate at all when they asked me," said Sheryl Swan, who has been an election worker for five or six years and already has worked during the pandemic's two previous elections, the June primary and a special election in July.
Swan is one of a number of workers who have staffed the early voting site at the Long Lines Family Rec Center and will shift to one of the county's precinct sites on election day.
"I just try to make people at ease. I'm not afraid of this place at all," said Swan, who, like all poll workers, wears a mask at all times while assisting voters.
Pat Gill, Woodbury County's auditor and election commissioner, said he had to recruit about 100 new workers to replace those who did not want to risk exposure to the virus.
"We have a lot of people sitting out," Gill said of the workers, many of whom fall into higher-risk categories because of their age or underlying health conditions.
Despite the pandemic, Gill said he's found many people willing to work for the first time.
"They realize there's risk, but they want to work because they feel that's part of their civic responsibility," he said.
Precinct polling sites will be set up similarly to the early voting location. Workers and poll observers must wear masks, and some may choose to wear gloves, too. Workers sit behind plexiglass shields at tables spaced apart to ensure social distancing. A worker with a spray bottle constantly sanitizes voting booths, chairs and tables after each use. Voters are not required to wear masks, though many do, Swan said.
With those precautions in place, Erica Tuttle said she didn't have much hesitation to work during the election season.
"I didn't consider not doing it because I know Pat is following all recommendations as far as keeping the staff and citizens safe," said Tuttle, who has been a poll worker for 12 years and worked during the primary and special elections earlier this year.
Working at the early voting site, Tuttle said she felt safe among the distanced tables and voting booths. The constant sanitizing is a little more work, but the extra steps seem to have put voters' minds at ease.
"We want them to feel safe, do whatever we can to feel safe," Tuttle said. "I was a bit concerned, which is why I take all the precautions. I think that it's very efficient. We've gotten a lot of compliments for the extra precautions we're taking."
Gill said he's hiring one or two extra workers for each precinct this election to keep up with sanitizing and help direct voters through the polling site so they're not waiting as long. With the added challenges because of the pandemic, poll workers, no matter how many elections they've worked, are taking the adjustments in stride.
"They've been very receptive," Gill said. "They feel it's part of their responsibility to act responsibly."
We owe them our thanks during these strange times, considering they're responsible for helping make sure citizens can vote without a hitch.
