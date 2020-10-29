Woodbury County election workers practice pandemic precautions at the polls

With those precautions in place, Erica Tuttle said she didn't have much hesitation to work during the election season.

"I didn't consider not doing it because I know Pat is following all recommendations as far as keeping the staff and citizens safe," said Tuttle, who has been a poll worker for 12 years and worked during the primary and special elections earlier this year.

Working at the early voting site, Tuttle said she felt safe among the distanced tables and voting booths. The constant sanitizing is a little more work, but the extra steps seem to have put voters' minds at ease.

"We want them to feel safe, do whatever we can to feel safe," Tuttle said. "I was a bit concerned, which is why I take all the precautions. I think that it's very efficient. We've gotten a lot of compliments for the extra precautions we're taking."

Gill said he's hiring one or two extra workers for each precinct this election to keep up with sanitizing and help direct voters through the polling site so they're not waiting as long. With the added challenges because of the pandemic, poll workers, no matter how many elections they've worked, are taking the adjustments in stride.

"They've been very receptive," Gill said. "They feel it's part of their responsibility to act responsibly."