Woodbury County Fair finally gets a proper entrance

MOVILLE, Iowa — Anyone who pulls into the Woodbury County Fair knows exactly where they are and what's going on -- they aren't just stumbling across the fair confused by their surroundings.

Yet, for years, there was no welcome mat, no formal welcome for everyone entering the fairgrounds in Moville.

"There hasn't been anything here to let you know you're at the Woodbury County Fairgrounds," fair manager Mark Thompson said.

There should be no doubt now when the fair begins its annual run from Wednesday through Sunday, Aug. 7. (the first grandstand entertainment event is Tuesday evening).

A couple weeks ago, Thompson looked on as volunteers and metalworkers erected an arch over the entrance to the fairgrounds parking lot -- 8,000 pounds of steel welcoming visitors.

"It does look nice," Thompson said as workers lowered the sign into place.

If you've been to other county fairs, many have an iconic feature that immediately identifies which county you're in. Up until around 25 years ago, the Woodbury County Fair also had one -- sort of.

It wasn't much more than a wire sign strung between two poles at the entrance, Thompson said. One day a truck with its lift raised caught it and brought it down, and there hadn't been once since.

Last fall, the fair board's building and grounds committee decided it was time for something more permanent to welcome fairgoers.

"We wanted something to stand out here for us," said fair board president Jason Ingram, who sketched a drawing of the arch and took it to Port Neal Welding in Salix. Designers there finalized the design, which received fair board approval and budgeting.

On July 19, Port Neal workers hauled the sign to Moville in three pieces, assembled it and, with the help of fair board members operating two cranes, lowered it onto concrete footings poured and donated by Nelson Construction.

At 56 feet wide and 18 feet high in the center, the arch has enough clearance to hopefully keep it safe from truck lifts and other tall payloads. FFA and 4-H logos adorn either side of the arch, along with flagpoles flying the U.S., Iowa, FFA and 4-H flags. A bald eagle sculpture tops the arch, which will be illuminated with LED lighting.

In capital letters, the side of the arch facing the street says "WOODBURY COUNTY FAIR EST. 1928." As fairgoers leave, they'll see the message "THANKS FOR COMING" on the back side.

"I think it will be kind of a showpiece. You can see it from a long ways," said Thompson, whose role as manager is also new this year, though he's no stranger to the job.

Last year, his wife, Mary, was manager and he was the fair board president, though they informally worked as co-managers. Mary took over for the departed fair secretary this year, and Mark stepped down from the fair board to assume the manager's role. He said not much has changed in the office except their titles. Just as they did last year, the two have spent hours together coordinating preparations and volunteers for this year's fair.

"I think we can handle it together," Thompson said.

It's a sign of their commitment to the fair, sturdy and solid as the new arch greeting the thousands who will come here next week.