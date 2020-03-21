1 year after flood, Hornick residents still amazed by Siouxland's generosity

And there were the volunteers, so many volunteers.

"Those first few days we had so many volunteers we could hardly keep them busy," Newman said.

At one point, Mitchell said, he looked down Main Street at all the cleanup activity. About 95 percent of the people at work were strangers.

Thanks to all the help, all but two houses were cleaned and disinfected within a week.

Time and time again, we've witnessed the generosity of Siouxlanders responding in times of need.

The March 2019 flood was one more example.

"People will step up and will do things that are pretty amazing that you don't expect," Mitchell said.

Soon after the flood, someone in town said the town would overcome, because they were "Hornick Strong." The mantra stuck, becoming a theme of the recovery efforts.

"It means to me we're all standing in this together," Mitchell said. "We're going to get through this together, and we're going to come out together."

Together with a lot of help from their friends, old and new.

