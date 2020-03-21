1 year after flood, Hornick residents still amazed by Siouxland's generosity

Perhaps a more lasting legacy of the event, however, is how this small town, along with hundreds of volunteers, pulled together to minimize the disruption in its residents' lives.
"It was the people and our faith. The number of people who brought something or came," the Rev. Catie Newman, pastor of Hornick United Methodist Church, said in describing how the town's residents were able to overcome the adversity.
Volunteers arrived with mops, shovels, cleaning supplies, toilet paper, dehumidifiers and water pumps. One man drove into town with a pickup truck filled with dozens of 5-gallon buckets.
Anonymous donations of cash were mailed to the volunteer fire department, and that money was distributed to Hornick residents. An organization donated $250 gift cards to Lowe's for every household in town. Someone paid for a caterer to come to down one day and serve hot beef meals to everyone.
Crews work to inspect and make repairs to Hamilton Boulevard beneath the Interstate 29 overpass Monday morning in Sioux City. The underpass, which was closed over the weekend due to ponding water from the rising Missouri River, reopened later Monday.
Tall piles of field debris line a short stretch of 298th Street at Old Highway 141 north of Hornick, Iowa, Monday March 18, 2019. Numerous roads in the area are still closed in the aftermath of last week's flooding.
Currently, bedbugs can be killed via chemicals -- but they're developing resistance -- or through heat-based treatment -- which is costly and not always practical. Jose Pietri is seeking a third option.
Next fall, students short of food will be able to visit Charlie's Cupboard, an on-campus site open to all USD students who have a student ID. It will also refer students to the Vermillion food pantry and other services.
1 of 2
Hornick United Methodist Church pastor Catie Newman, left, talks with Deb and Bob Nelson about the March 14, 2019, flood in Hornick, Iowa. All three said donations and volunteer labor that poured in from the area after the flood played a big role in the recovery.