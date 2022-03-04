Young artists' talents earn statewide honors

PONCA, Neb. -- Artistic ability of any kind is something to be appreciated and admired, especially when you're someone who has trouble drawing a recognizable stick man.

So it's incredibly fun to watch artists who dance beautifully or create amazing drawings, especially if they're still kids.

Though just juniors in high school, Karen Alvarado-Mendez and Niraphone Malavong both have been creating and experimenting for years already, getting better and better at what they do.

"It's free flowing. You can do whatever you want and people won't judge you on it," Alvarado-Mendez said of her drawing, both digital and the more traditional means of pen or pencil and paper.

She and Malavong have been judged to be pretty talented.

Both are among the 57 winners of the 25th annual Nebraska Young Artist Award. Sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, the awards recognize Nebraska high school juniors for their talents in visual art, dance, music, theater and film and emerging media arts.

Alvarado-Mendez, who lives in Jackson and attends Ponca High School, took up drawing at age 9, becoming interested when watching her mother doodle while talking on the phone.

"I always had a coloring book with me and I'd color in that or doodle. I'd sometimes turn in my (school) papers with crayon or pencil doodles on them," she said.

Once she had her own cellphone, Alvarado-Mendez watched drawing videos, followed directions and taught herself how to draw, discovering a talent and an outlet for her creativity.

"I really enjoyed going to art class," she said. "It gave me time to relax and use my imagination."

By eighth grade, friends were asking her to draw portraits of themselves and pets.

"That showed they liked my art style and gave me another reason to keep going," Alvarado-Mendez said.

Malavong, who goes by her middle name Jessica, also is self-taught. She become interested in dancing at age 8 or 9 while watching her older brother dance. She began looking up dance videos on YouTube, learning the moves by mimicking what she saw.

The more she practiced in her bedroom and basement, the better she became, matching her hip-hop and freestyle moves to pop and R&B songs. She's begun to incorporate her dance into Asian cultural songs, a nod to her Laotian heritage passed down from her mother, Chanpheng Malavong, and father, the late Niraphangh Malavong, who immigrated to the United States from Laos before she was born.

"Dancing means a lot to me, it boosts my confidence," said Jessica Malavong, who lives in Dakota City and attends South Sioux City High School. "It helps me express my feelings and emotions that I otherwise couldn't in my everyday life."

She saw a poster advertising the Young Artist Award at school and entered with one of her friends almost on a whim, submitting a three-minute video compilation of her dances along with a description.

"I didn't think my chances were very high because it was very last-minute," Malavong said.

Alvarado-Mendez' art teacher suggested she apply for the award. Alvarado-Mendez had never entered an art contest or show before, but decided to try it. She submitted four drawings -- a charcoal and a watercolor of anime characters and two digital pictures of a singer and a video game character. She, like Malavong, thought her chances of winning were a long shot.

"I thought they'd look for something more professional," she said.

Both said they were shocked when notified in early February that they were among the winners. Along with two other local winners -- Grace Kleinschmit (theater) and Meredith McGregor (music), both students at Hartington Cedar Catholic -- they're invited to go to the Lincoln campus this spring to meet faculty and students, tour facilities and participate in workshops.

Malavong is interested in majoring in architecture in college, but will continue dancing.

"I just want to keep it as a hobby and a passion I love doing," she said.

You'll see Alvarado-Mendez toting a notebook, bringing it out to doodle when bored or in need of easing some stress, or pulling out her phone to create digital drawings.

"I like both because they're different," said Alvarado-Mendez, the daughter of Dilia Mendez and Jose Alvarado.

She'd like to someday design characters and be a video game animator, a fitting use of the skills she's come to appreciate.

"I do like my style now," she said.

Her drawings are much better than a rudimentary stick figure. And Malavong's moves definitely are more fluid than one.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.