The story of Blind Bartimaeus is a story for us all. At first glance we might wonder, “What could I possibly have in common with a blind beggar?”
Jesus and his disciples are traveling through Jericho on their way to Jerusalem. As they’re leaving the city they pass blind Bartimaeus, who’s begging by the side of the road. When he hears that it’s Jesus passing by, he yells out, “Jesus, Son of David, have mercy on me!” (Mark 10:47).
In only two verses, we already know a few things about the beggar. We know that he’s the son of Timaeus (Mark 10:46). It’s interesting that this is mentioned. Does anyone really care who his father is? Probably not the disciples. Or the multitude with them.
It parallels the mention of who Jesus is, the Son of David.
Bartimaeus knows who Jesus is. He recognizes him as the promised Messiah of Israel. Bartimaeus has not only heard that Jesus heals the sick. He knows, by faith, who Jesus is.
And Jesus knows him. He doesn’t seem him as the poor, blind beggar. Jesus sees Bartimaeus, son of Timaeus. He sees the whole person. Not the disease.
Have you ever felt like you were seen just for your circumstances? Maybe you grew up poor and remember other kids making fun of you. Or you have physical limitations, lifelong or more recent ones. Do you feel that others see your limitations, not you?
People see Bartimaeus, thinking, “Oh, there’s that blind beggar again.” They see him as part of the landscape, but they never see the person. Blind Bartimaeus knows that people see him as less. Less than a whole person. Less than they are.
They try to quiet Bartimaeus, but he cries out all the more. “Son of David, have mercy on me!” Mark 10:48).
Have you ever cried out to the Lord with every part of your being, knowing that you’re at the very end of yourself and there’s nothing you can do? I have. It’s like being a blind beggar alongside the road with no options.
Then Jesus stops. He hears Bartimaeus’ cries. He hears his heart. He commands that Bartimaeus be called. “Then they called the blind man and said, ‘Be of good cheer. Rise. He is calling you’” (Mark 10:49).
What does Bartimaeus do? Does he think about it? Does he consult others? Does he say, “Let me pray about it and I’ll get back to you.”
No. Bartimaeus throws aside his coat, jumps up, and comes to Jesus (Mark 10:50).
He doesn’t hesitate, waffle, or pause. He throws his coat aside because it’s slowing him down.
To get to Jesus, are you willing to throw aside anything that gets in-between you and Jesus?
You might ask, “What do I have to give up?”
Pride. That false belief that we can do anything on our own. That we can pull ourselves up by our own bootstraps, forgetting who created the boots in the first place.
Loneliness. That feeling that you’re all alone and no one cares about you. Jesus cares. He’s a friend who sticks closer than a brother (Proverbs 18:24).
Emptiness. That knowing deep down that something’s missing and nothing ever fills it up. Money can’t. Prestige, drugs, alcohol, entertainment, or one relationship after another can’t. Even a beloved family can’t. Only Jesus can.
We were created to love and worship God. To be in fellowship with him. There are no substitutions. Just like Jesus didn’t substitute anyone die on the cross for our sins, no one else can fill the void that exists in us when we don’t know him.
Sin. We’re all sinners, but when we are born again, we are changed. We no longer want to sin. We want to live the best life we can live so that we can become like Jesus. We want to bear fruit. Which simply means that we want evidence in our lives that shows we are followers of Jesus.
Jesus asks Bartimaeus, “What do you want me to do for you?”
Bartimaeus says, “My Rabbi …I want to see” (Mark 10:51).
“And Jesus said to him, ‘Go, for your faith has healed you.’ Instantly, the man could see, and he followed Jesus down the road” (Mark 10:52).
Bartimaeus is no longer physically blind. He also has spiritual sight. What does he do? He follows Jesus, of course.
There are many things to follow in this world, but we need to be like Bartimaeus. To first call out, “Jesus, Son of David, have mercy on me!” Next throw aside all that’s getting in-between Jesus and us. Then run to him!
“…Let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith. For the joy set before him he endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God” (Hebrews 12:1-2).
Kathy Yoder is a devotional writer. She may be reached at kathyyoder4@gmail.com