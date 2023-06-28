SIOUX CITY — Nearly everyone is familiar with the happiness felt when someone does something nice for them. Even better is that warm feeling one gets when being kind to someone else.

A group of local volunteers wondered what would happen if everyone in Sioux City was inspired at once to carry out acts of kindness.

They're about to find out.

Holy Moments book mailing

By the end of this week, every residence with a mailing address in Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff, South Sioux City, North Sioux City, Dakota Dunes and McCook Lake should have received a copy of international author Matthew Kelly's latest book, "Holy Moments." That's 48,340 homes receiving a free copy of a book that, in simple terms, encourages readers to take a few moments each day to think of others and do something nice for them.

If just small a fraction of those who receive the book take its words to heart, the results could be inspiring, said Jack Grubb, one of those behind the effort.

"All of us know if you do something for someone else, it's an uplifting thing," the Kingsley, Iowa, resident said. "I think with these books out in the community, we will see an impact in our community as people do positive things.

"We've gotten away from doing nice things for other people."

Holy Moments book mailing

Grubb has a lot of experience handing out free books through Kelly's Dynamic Catholic organization, distributing the prolific author's books to church members at Easter and Christmas for the past 15 years. When "Holy Moments" came out last fall, Kelly's organization wanted to try something new: distribute the book to whole communities in hopes that readers would be inspired to be kinder to one another, in turn having a positive effect within their community. Grubb was one of 10 people to whom Dynamic Catholic offered 10,000 books. Grubb was up for the challenge.

He teamed with the Rev. Dan Rupp, pastor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cherokee and Our Lady of Good Counsel in Holstein, to mail 3,813 of them in May to not only members of the two parishes, but all Cherokee and Holstein residents. Rupp said some recipients probably won't read the book, but he's heard good reviews from those who have. By recording sales by ZIP code, Dynamic Catholic has seen a number of orders for additional copies of the book coming from the two communities.

"It changes people in little ways," Rupp said. "I think it's important for people to get the book because we live in a world that's become about us. It's all me, me, me. This book is about me helping others. I pray that people read the book and practice these holy moments."

Rupp said the book sends a nondenominational message to people of all religious backgrounds -- or no religious background -- to take a few moments to show kindness toward others.

"You don't have to be Catholic, you don't have to be Protestant, you don't have to have any faith to find peace and joy in your life," Rupp said.

Holy Moments book mailing

Grubb didn't want to limit the book's potential impact to two communities. He set his sights on Sioux City, aiming to get a book to everyone in the metro's 13 ZIP codes.

"If we really want to test the waters and see results in the community, we really need to do the whole community," he said.

Grubb recruited volunteers who raised more than $15,000 to cover postage costs. Meanwhile, 27 pallets of books were delivered to Mail Box Inc., which processed the books for the Postal Service in preparation for mailing -- one of the larger projects the Sioux City company has undertaken, owner Chris Shanahan said.

Holy Moments book mailing

After the books have been mailed and recipients have had a chance to read them, Grubb believes a noticeable uptick in kindness and good deeds will be seen as readers experience the happiness of doing something for others and/or having someone do something for them.

"It's just a book that creates joy in both parties," Grubb said. "We're all looking for meaning in life. This book will solve this problem. You get one holy moment, and it explodes."

At a time when controversy erupts almost daily on some social media platform, a burst of goodness in real life would be most welcome.