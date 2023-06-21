SIOUX CITY — The judges must have made some kind of mistake, Rianne Nelsen told herself last Friday, as they called the names of the top finishers in her and partner Avery Clark's category at the national speech tournament.

The two Siouxland Christian School students believed they hadn't given their top performance in the duo interpretation finals at the National Speech & Debate Association's middle school national tournament. After rushing through their normally 10-minute performance in about eight minutes, the two figured one of the other five finalists would be named the winner.

"It wasn't our best performance," said Rianne, recalling her and Avery's surprise as they kept hearing the names of the other finalists announced before only two remained. "They didn't say our name for second place, Avery and I just hugged each other. I didn't know what to think."

Siouxland Christian speech national champions

Make no mistake about it, the pair, who will be eighth-graders this coming school year, returned home as national champions, impressive considering they'd had only a couple weeks of practice before performing their piece, "The Hiding Place," in one other competition (in which they placed second) before adjusting it to meet national tournament requirements and practicing for two or three more weeks.

"I think we were both really nervous because we didn't know what to expect. We certainly didn't expect to win," said Avery, the daughter of Leah and Stuart Clark, of Sioux City.

To say Siouxland Christian did well for the first time entering the national middle school competition would be an understatement. In addition to Avery and Rianne's win, their classmate Jenna McCune advanced to the semifinals, finishing in the top 12 out of approximately 50 entrants in the dramatic interpretation category with her performance of "Molly Bragg, Best Hall Monitor Ever," a piece she'd practiced for about five months and had finished second and fourth in two competitions in Omaha. Like her friends, she wasn't sure how she'd do at nationals.

"I just wanted to make it to the next round," said Jenna, daughter of Jennifer and Brandon McCune, of South Sioux City. "I made it to semifinals. I was pretty happy."

All three are experienced theater performers, taking part in music and other shows at Siouxland Christian. So when speech coach Emily Hageman, who also teaches the school's performing arts, approached them about trying speech and going to nationals, they had little hesitation.

"I was just like, 'sure, why not? I'll try it,'" Jenna said.

Siouxland Christian speech national champions

Hageman, whose high school students annually bring home top honors from state speech competitions, also saw the girls' potential.

"I just knew they had the drive it takes to push themselves beyond what they thought they could do," Hageman said.

Hageman wrote both pieces the girls performed. Both dealt with the emotions of students who experience school shootings. Effectively telling that story was foremost on Avery's mind as she and Rianne began their first-round performances along with 35 other competitors.

It didn't matter where they finished, "as long as we can get the message out there and make people aware of these things," Avery said.

The tournament tested their stamina, requiring seven performances in three days as they continued to advance. Keeping their focus, they proceeded to the semifinals, where Rianne thought their tournament would end.

"I didn't think we were going to make it to finals because all the teams were really good," said Rianne, daughter of Rochelle Nelsen, of South Sioux City.

Siouxland Christian speech national champions

Yet there they were on the final day, one of six teams left before giving what they considered a sub-par performance.

The judges, obviously, were impressed.

"When our names were called, my mouth dropped. We just screamed, hugged each other and jumped," Avery said.

Still a year away from high school and competing with the school's speech team, Rianne, Avery and Jenna all said they look forward to entering nationals again next year, admitting it will be hard to duplicate this year's success.

"Next year we're really going to have to push ourselves," Avery said. "I don't think we'll win a national championship next year, but we'll work hard to try."

Siouxland Christian also had four entrants in the high school competition, which the school competed in for the second time. Abigail Rasmussen was the top finisher, placing 15th in prose. The other high school students who competed were Danny McCune in prose, Taya Eisenga in dramatic interpretation and Kaleb Kucera and Grady Lyman in duo interpretation.