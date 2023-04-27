BOYDEN, Iowa — Petro Takalo left Ukraine with little more than the clothes he was wearing.

One bag. A few extra clothes. And his badminton racket.

Seeking refuge in the days after Russia's Feb. 24, 2022, invasion of their country, Petro and his wife, Yuliia Olshevska, fled in uncertainty. First to Poland, then Germany and, finally, the United States.

More than four months after arriving in Boyden, they continue to settle in. They're learning a new language and adjusting to a life now absent of much of their family, many of their friends and the sport that brings smiles to their faces when you mention it.

Badminton, a sport popular in their home country, is little more than a backyard game here.

They knew this before coming to Iowa, but that doesn't make it any easier for two accomplished players who have represented their country in international play. Badminton brought Petro and Yuliia together, and it's hard to be pulled away from a sport that captivated each of them the first time they played it in school.

If not for badminton, they likely never would have met. Petro, 29, grew up in a central Urkaine city named Poltava. Yuliia, 23, is from Kyiv, the nation's capital. Petro joined Ukraine's national badminton team in 2010, Yuliia in 2014. They lived at a training center in Dnipro and were married in 2021.

When Russian missiles began landing nearby on the first day of the invasion, the couple sought safety.

Yuliia went to Poland with Petros' sister while Petro stayed behind. Excused from military service because of a hearing impairment, he was planning to stay, but his coach told him to join Yuliia. After hours of crowded travel by car and train, Petro made it to Poland, walking the final three miles in wintry weather to the border, then waiting for two hours for clearance to cross.

Petro and Yuliia reunited in Germany, where they were provided an apartment and trained with Ukraine national badminton team members who had relocated there.

In August, Petro's brother Artem called, telling Petro he and his family were going to the United States through a U.S. government relocation program for Ukrainian refugees. Artem urged Petro and Yuliia to come too.

They declined. The European Deaf Badminton Championships were in September in Lithuania, and Petro and Yuliia, who both are hearing impaired, weren't going to miss it. During the tournament, Petro's brother called and again asked him to come to America, where his family had settled in Sioux Center.

Petro and Yuliia had three days to answer.

"Going to America was not an easy decision," said Yuliia, an only child whose parents were against the move.

Without telling their parents, the couple decided to come to the United States, but had no one here to sponsor them.

Ryan Oostra had gotten to know Artem and his family. Through them, he learned of Petro and Yuliia's predicament. Someone had to help.

"It challenged my faith. Through a lot of prayer and a lot of reading the Bible, I decided to sponsor them," Oostra said.

After living in Germany for nine months, the couple, who knew little English, boarded a plane and, after a 30-hour trip, landed in Sioux Falls on Dec. 7, greeted by Petro's family and Oostra.

"I was happy, but it was hard to say goodbye to my family," Yuliia said in her ever-improving English.

They had to say goodbye to badminton, too. Oostra informed them before they arrived there was no badminton in Boyden, or anywhere nearby.

"It's heartbreaking for them not to be able to play, but they understand this is their new reality," said Oostra, who transformed his basement into living quarters for Petro and Yuliia.

Reality now for Petro and Yuliia is attending English classes. Petro has gotten a driver's license and a job at Groschopp, a small motor manufacturer, in Sioux Center. Yuliia also is seeking a job and is taking an online course from a college in Ukraine.

News feeds from Ukraine keep them updated on the war, and they speak regularly with their parents.

Petro was asked to play with Ukraine's national badminton team in the world cup in Brazil this summer, but he likely can't. Under rules of the Uniting for Ukraine program that brought him here, if he were to leave the United States, he wouldn't be able to re-enter.

For now, America is home. Uniting for Ukraine allows them to stay for two years, and it's not known if extensions will be granted.

If so, they may choose to remain in the United States rather than return to their home country.

"I don't have a plan back in Urkaine," Petro said.

Yuliia is a little less certain, but wouldn't mind staying here.

"I think America feels good," she said.

It would feel better with more badminton. Petro, who coached the sport in Ukraine, and Yuliia in March hosted a class at Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon to teach the sport to beginners. They'd like to teach more classes, maybe get people interested in playing regularly with them.

War uprooted their lives. Seeing badminton sprout up in Northwest Iowa would help them feel grounded again.