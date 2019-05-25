125 Years Ago
Fund drive success: The Y.M.C.A. building is saved! The canvass, which was kept until nearly midnight, resulted in raising the $16,000 goal. Of the money generated, $5,000 came from subscriptions of $1,000 each. The accomplishment of this feat in Sioux City during these times is considered remarkable, and typical of this town.
Children responsible: A fire alarm was sent over the Gamewell system , showing there was a fire at 117 Jennings St. A woodshed belonging to Mr. Hansen was burning. No. 3 engine was on the scene and prevented the fire from spreading. The blaze was caused by children playing with matches, fire officials said.
Doctors needle lawyers: The doctors and the lawyers met at Evans Park for a ballgame with the doctors scalping the lawyers by a score of 17 to 3. The lawyers now are engaged in explaining how that happened. Baseballs are not amenable to the rules of law apparently. Other attorneys admitted the principle reason for their downfall were the curves thrown by the pitcher, medical student Dott.
100 Years Ago
Daylight time: Petitions are being circulated by Woodbury County farmers calling for the immediate repeal of the daylight savings law. The petitions from here and around the state will be forwarded to the Iowa State Federation of Farm Bureau in Ames and then presented to Iowa’s congressmen. The farmers complain that daylight time has resulted in them rising an hour earlier and losing working time in the evenings
Memorial Day ceremonies: Memorial Day services at Floyd Cemetery will feature a floral tribute to Sioux City’s 104 soldiers and sailors who lost their lives in the recent war. Leading the parade to the Soldiers’ Monument will be the Fire and Drum corps. The graves of 322 Civil War soldiers will be decorated with flowers and flags. Frank E. Mossman, president of Morningside College, will deliver the main address.
Cases to court: Sixteen of 18 booze runners charged with the illegal transportation of liquor pled guilty in federal district court Tuesday. The two others will go to trial. Five other cases filed in the court involve the sales of liquor to Indians and one case involving white slavery.
50 Years Ago
Protecting lake: Sound steps are being taken to protect and preserve Black Hawk Lake in Sac County, Iowa. City and farm people in the lake’s watershed are aiming for an on-land conservation treatment to prevent further siltation of the lake. The lake covers 900-plus acres with the city of Lake View nearby. The conservation plans include building terraces.
Vietnam casualties: Army Capt. Cordell Rogers, 30, of Remsen, Iowa, was killed in action on his second tour of duty in Vietnam, dying at a hospital in Japan on May 27. He was wounded May 13 while serving as commander of an armored recon unit. Survivors include his wife Judi and their two daughters and his parents. …Army Pfc. John Platt, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Platt of Early, Iowa, was killed by small arms fire May 24 in Binh Long Province. He was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Early. ...Marine Pfc. Jim J. Walters, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Salters, 930 S. Alice St., Sioux City, was killed in action May 25 northeast of Cam Lo. He was a graduate of East High School.
In the news: The new Morningside grade school will be named Nodland Elementary in honor of former school superintendent Marvin T. Nodland. …The Mount Sinai Sisterhood will sponsor an “Art-to-People Auction” featuring original paintings this weekend. The pieces range in price from $5 to $75. …Greyhound dog racing will begin for the 1969 season Wednesday evening at Sodrac Park.
25 Years Ago
War Eagle returns: After six years in storage, the Chief War Eagle Monument is back near its original place on a bluff overlooking the Missouri and Big Sioux rivers. Construction workers placed the 13-foot tall statue on a pedestal Thursday. The statue was erected in 1975 as a tribute to the man who befriended early white settlers and marks the grave of the Lakota leader, who died in 1851. It was placed in storage after a landslide threatened to topple it down the hill.
Some happenings: Minerva’s Restaurant and Bar has opened in the MarketPlace Shopping Center. It’s décor features wood, brass and brick to give it an upscale look. Carmen Watkins is the manager. …Girls’ Inc. will hold a benefit May 31 at Skooters Saloon, 4001 Gordon Drive, which includes an auction, raffle, dance and a Karaoke contest. …The 13th annual Browns Lake Huck Finn Fishing Derby will be held Sunday at the Izaak Walton Club. The contest is open to children 5 to 15 and there will be a “small fry” fishing contest for younger children.
Making news: Lucy Miller-Harris was installed as president of St. Luke’s Regional Center’s Auxiliary at its annual meeting. …Teddy Reeder has been selected to serve as president of the Marin Health Center Auxiliary at its annual meeting. …Katherine Parks of Pisgah, Iowa, was crowned the 1994 Truckers Day Queen. She plans to attend Briar Cliff College this fall.
These items were published in The Journal May 26-June 1, 1894, 1919, 1969 and 1994.